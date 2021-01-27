What’s Cooking
Do No Harm
The Top 21 Healthy Things to Start Eating Today!
Plus: The Top 15 Herbs and Spices!
Believe it or not, people do actually still ask me all the time what they should be eating to get fit, or to just eat better in general. I get asked this quite frequently by friends and family and inevitably, it is always when we flip the calendar over. Since this is 2021, I thought I would suggest 21 healthy things that we all could be putting in our cabinets and refrigerators. And since we are in the 15th year of Allegany Magazine now, I have also included a special section in this column featuring the 15 healthiest spices you could be putting in your kitchen. Each of these are wonderful ways to start incorporating healthy eating into our routines. That said, I also need to add that these suggestions are for general information only and should not constitute or be a substitute in any way for medical advice. Always consult with your own doctor before making any dramatic changes in your diet and health. And check with your doctor or health care provider to make sure anything you are introducing into your diet does not contradict any medicines you may be taking. If you haven’t already made it a goal this year, you can still turn your health around – it will do you more good than harm.
Almonds
Almonds contain lots of healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E. The health benefits of almonds include lower blood sugar levels, reduced blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels. They can also reduce hunger and promote weight loss.
Apples
Apples are rich in two plant compounds called catechins, and in quercetin. All help to prevent strokes, heart disease and cancer.
Avocados
Avocados contain an amino acid called glutathione, which strengthens your defences against heart disease and cancer. They are also rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant important for good skin condition and wound healing.
Barley
Whole-grain barley - or "pot barley" - and other whole grains, such as rye and oats, contain phytic acid which has been shown to inhibit the growth of cancers.
Beets
No matter which color – red, yellow, golden – or which part – root or greens – beets have a great variety of protective carotenoids. Evidence suggests their dietary nitrates can be converted to nitric oxide and improve physical endurance.
Blackcurrants
Blackcurrants are one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, at around 130mg per 100g when stewed. Vitamin C is an important antioxidant which helps keep the immune system healthy, keeps the skin in good condition and helps wounds and fractures to heal.
Blueberries
Discovered in recent tests to be the most powerful antioxidants of all, blueberries have the strongest potential to prevent the diseases of old age. It has been found that eating a handful of blueberries a day can stimulate the growth of new brain cells and may help prevent memory loss.
Broccoli
Broccoli is high in antioxidant carotenoids, vitamin C and indoles, which help fight lung, breast and colon cancers. It is rich in lipoic acid, a fatty acid linked with increased brain power and energy.
Carrots
Carrots are the best source of carotenes - compounds which have a strong antioxidant effect that is important in helping to prevent cancers.Carotenes also protect the skin from sun damage and cancers. Eating carrots cooked with a little oil or fat encourages carotene absorption.
Celery
Celery is renowned for reducing blood pressure, possibly because it contains the plant chemical 3-n-butyl phthalid, as well as apigenin
Eggs
Eggs are rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and zinc - both lacking in many older people's diets - as well as the B group, which helps nerve health and stress, and protein.
Flax seeds
Flax seeds - sometimes called linseeds - are tiny golden seeds from the flax plant. They are one of the few plant foods rich in alpha-linolenic acid which the body converts to the fatty acids EPA and DHA. These fats have a host of important anti-ageing properties - they help to prevent blood clots, stroke and heart disease, may improve brain power and lift depression
Garlic
Fresh garlic contains several compounds, the most important of which is allicin. This has been shown to protect against high blood pressure, infections, indigestion, stomach ulcers and bowel disorders.
Greens
Leafy dark green vegetables, such as Savoy cabbage, kale, and spring greens, are good sources of two carotenoids which have been shown to help prevent age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
Herbs & Spices
Several herbs are strong antioxidants, even when used in small amounts. Thyme, oregano, rosemary, sage, basil and coriander all contain high levels of phyto-chemicals, which can help ward off heart disease. Most spices are strong antioxidants and have a variety of beneficial effects. Here’s the top 15 herbs spices to add into your spice cabinet or rack today. Put these on your grocery list and start incorporating a little variety into your life.
Anise
Cayenne pepper
Cinnamon
Clove
Fenugreek
Fresh ground black pepper
Garlic
Ginger
Holy Basil
Mustard powder
Peppermint
Rosemary
Sage
Thyme
Tumeric
Nuts
Nuts are a good source of magnesium, which is vital for energy levels. Magnesium can help keep muscles supple and prevent aches and pains, and may also lower the risk of osteoporosis.
Oily fish
The fatty acid in fish have a variety of benefits, including offering some protection against the decline of brain power and diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
Olive oil
It is high in monounsaturated fats, which lower levels of harmful LDL cholesterol while protecting the levels of "good" HDL cholesterol, and thus helps fight heart disease.
Onions
The onion family -- including garlic -- are good detoxifiers and are also antiseptic and antibacterial. The sulphur compounds they contain are also linked with protection against strokes, high blood pressure, heart disease and cancers.
Soy beans
Soy beans are high in fibre, and have also been shown to help reduce the risk of heart disease.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in the carotenoid lycopene, which provides some protection against cancer and heart disease.