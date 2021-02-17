What is “Mask Mouth?”
And why you don’t want it, and how to avoid it
Masks are now a mandated and necessary part of our daily routine, and even a fashion statement, but did you know that there are some side effects from long-term use? The good news is, if we are aware of them, we can do something about it. Soon after dental offices reopened after the shut-down, dental professionals began to see patterns in patients related to the pandemic and specifically mask-wearing.
Wearing a mask is a foreign feeling to someone not accustomed to it. This creates a tendency to breathe differently. The mouth is held open to keep the mask down and away from our eyes which causes a forward and downward positioning of the jaw. Over time, this posture creates tension in the muscles of the face and increases stress in the TMJ. Here is the short version of what happens next: Opening your mouth more than normal causes facial muscle tension and TMJ overuse. Together, these lead to nerve compression or over-excitement of facial nerves. This is a recipe for a classic tension headache. Additionally, this open mouth posture causes us to mouth breathe which creates dry mouth. Doesn’t seem like a big problem, right? Well…. our mouth relies on a certain amount of saliva to remain healthy. When we decrease our saliva from mouth breathing, we increase our chance of cavities because saliva is nature’s defense against decay. Additionally, we can create gum disease (which comes from a long cascade of microbiological “insults” which you definitely don’t want to be bored with here.) This disrupted balance of good and bad bacteria in our mouths then leads to bad breath and yeast infections of the mouth. Now we’ve got a problem. Dental professionals unofficially call this “mask mouth” and nobody wants it.
So, what can we do about all this? First, wear the mask. This is not an essay about not wearing a mask. It is about how to wear a mask correctly to avoid side effects. The mask that is the most difficult to wear and the one that causes the issues listed here most quickly is the now famous N-95 mask. This mask is a necessity for frontline health care workers and for people with significantly compromised immune systems. This is not the mask for you if you do not fit into one of these two categories. The “more is better” rule does not apply to mask wearing. For the average person simply picking up coffee on the way to work, a simple disposable or cloth face covering both fits the need and lessens the risk of side effects associated with an N-95 mask.
“So, if I don’t wear an N-95 mask then I don’t have to worry about any of this, right?” If you develop good habits when wearing a non-N-95 mask or face covering, you will decrease the risk of dental problems.
Here are four things you can do to help:
- Consciously make an effort to breathe through your nose when wearing a mask. This alone will prevent mask- wearing TMJ damage, pain in facial muscles and a dry mouth.
- If you can stop your mouth from becoming dry, you can prevent mouth infection and cavities.
- If you must wear an N-95 mask, use “ear savers” to eliminate the pulling on your ears that contributes to TMJ stress and repositioning of your lower jaw. For both N-95 wears and “regular” mask wearers, massage your face when you are not wearing a mask to relax tense facial muscles.
- Lastly, and most importantly, wear a clean mask every day…..every…day…every, single day!