A Different Kind of Valentine
“It’s about the love that can change someone’s entire outlook on life”
As I am typing this my Valentine of over 17 years is in the kitchen making us a delicious “surf and turf” dinner while our son is serving at our church and our daughters are with a dear family friend having homemade chicken noodle soup. It may sound cliché, but it truly is “A Beautiful Life.” I have a feeling looking in from the outside you would imagine Troy and I met at college, fell in love, he popped the question, we planned a beautiful and lavish wedding and the rest is history and although parts of that fairytale are true, I think it’s time to share another side of our love story…the side very few know about…the side that stays hidden in a photo album in my basement and the side that is the definition of bittersweet but the side that laid a foundation for a love story that will last a lifetime.
Let me take you back to Thanksgiving of 2005. I was 21 and he was 23 and I’m pretty sure if someone had told us what God had in store for us in less than a year one of us (if not both) would have most certainly made a run for it. We had been introduced by a mutual friend and within a few weeks we had become inseparable!
Now I must tell you about Ellen. She was a light. Her smile lit up every room she entered and although she had struggles, she fought, and she persevered, and she always sought the silver lining. She wasn’t dealt a fair deck of cards and I still sometimes wonder why but I know God always has a plan. Her health (both physical and mental) declined with every passing year. Imagine being at a high school basketball game watching your daughter cheer and suddenly instead of one basketball, there are two. Imagine being a single mom and having to administer injections that keep you up all night shaking uncontrollably but having to wake up the next day and put your high heels on and pretend everything is okay. And then imagine being told on top of nearly crippling MS you now have the “C word” … actually don’t imagine.
There is a beautiful part of this story though that I want you to focus on and that was in 2005 and it’s one amazing word: Remission. A year of remission from MS, cancer and all treatments. What a gift. A year to travel. A year to check things off the list. A year to reconnect with loved ones. A year to serve the community but also a year to fall in love with her soon to be son-in-law and watch her daughter fall for him deeper every day.
On June 18th of 2006, I woke up to Troy on one knee asking me to marry him. That’s the day I turned 22 and without barely opening my eyes of course I said “Yes!” Twenty-two year-old me, with a ring on my finger and now a fiancé was in pure bliss. It felt like a dream that next week, until it didn’t. On June 26th, 2016, the thing that sat dormant in the back of our minds that whole last year, the thing that we all feared but rarely spoke of, the thing that had already stolen so much came crawling out of the dark and glared right at us - this time bigger and meaner. Ellen’s cancer was back. The four words that everyone fears who has fought the battle. Mom wanted to fight back so we did what any 22 and 23 newly engaged couple would do in this situation – we moved in with her.
There are pieces of this story that I will keep in my heart forever and there are pieces that I want to share. Like the way Troy would come into her bedroom where I slept at night too and kiss us both on the forehead as he left for work. The way she told me his butt looked cute in his dress pants as he walked away. That was so her. The way she felt so sad on July 4th that she couldn’t see the fireworks so he took matters into his own hands and set off the most pathetic and perfect display the world has ever seen and her smile from that night will forever been imprinted in our hearts. The way that he gave up his youth and freedom to sit at home every night and take care of things that no one should have to deal with in a lifetime.
By early August, things quickly got worse. The cancer was spreading too fast. The breathing was becoming harder. The sleeping took priority over everything else. The food intake become less and less, and her fight was coming to an end. In her last great move of being the mother and protector of her daughter, she chose to spend the rest of her days in the Inpatient Oncology Unit at the former Sacred Heart Hospital.
Let me tell you that there is no greater bond than the bond that occurred in that family room. The stories shared, the tears shed, the peaks, the valleys and paths crossed that forever changed minds and hearts and lives. A bond so immediate as you are all together facing the same ending to a story of a life that means everything to you. An immediate family that has your back in a way that you can’t even fully grasp. A family that decides your mother deserves to see her daughter get married to the love of her life before she leaves this earth to be with Jesus.
