Editor's Note: Did you know Allegany Magazine is the first magazine (not only in the state but in the nation) to feature Wes Moore -- the new Governor of Maryland --on a cover? The Governor himself is aware of that fact and it has not gone unnoticed as he recently shared it on his own social media accounts.
Meet Wes Moore!
Maryland elects its first African American Governor
Author, television personality, businessman, veteran, scholar
What you need to know from folks in Allegany County who know him
Westley Watende Omari Moore was born on October 15, 1978. That makes him only 44 years old as of his first day in office last month.
He is indeed the first African American man to hold the office of Maryland Governor and only the third black person elected governor of any state in the union.
“Yes, he is the first African American voted into this office and he is faith based, Christian and a family man,” says Bishop Kenneth Watkins of the Souls Won Ministry in Cumberland. “I am looking forward to meeting him. I am praying he does a great job for the State of Maryland and going forward for Western Maryland as well.”
“He is very engaging and from the first conversation we had, he was more interested in me and my story and growing up black in Western Maryland than in getting my vote,” says Tifani Fisher, president of the Allegany Chapter of the NAACP.
“When he was in Cumberland campaigning, he asked to see me and seeing him is always like seeing an old friend,” Tifani says. “We had a conversation one time that ran for so long his people had to tap him on the shoulder to tell him he was needed. I can tell you he is very interested in what happens in Western Maryland. He is already personally invested.”
“The historic election of Wes Moore, the first Black Governor in the history of Maryland, is the dawn of a new political era. Throughout the entire Moore campaign there was always a feeling of hopefulness and optimism,” says journalist, Sid Thomas. Sid who covers politics and culture in Maryland for several publications including Allegany Magazine. “Maryland voters elected Aruna Miller as Lt. Governor and she becomes the first woman of color and first immigrant to hold a statewide office; Brooke Lierman will be the state’s first female comptroller; and Anthony Brown becomes the state’s first black attorney general.”
“I think he’s going to do a good job,” says Sid. "He has a solid coalition behind him. The Moore-Miller Administration represents a fresh start, unique vision and infinite possibilities for the Old Line State.”
Tifani Fisher says she finds Governor Moore to be extremely approachable with a charisma and an energy that is infectious.
“He is one of the most genuine people I have ever met and certainly the most genuine politician I have ever met. He has talked to me a lot about Cumberland and he said to me ‘there’s a lot that’s hidden in these mountains.’ And so I am excited to see where his administration goes.”
“With him, I can tell you, it’s not a black thing or a white thing or a voter thing. He wants to be the Governor for all the people of Maryland, even the ones who didn’t vote for him or say they don’t like him. He and his wife are both very personable and approachable. His wife has a background in civil engineering so she loves coming to Cumberland. He is very genuine. He is the kind of guy who remembers you and remembers your story and the last conversation you had with him,” Tifani adds. “I think the writer in him loves people. He was a soldier, a writer, and then a politician. He is interested in the story that is Allegany County. I think this will be a good thing for us all.”
Just look for Governor Moore on the cover!