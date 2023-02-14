Last Word
“What is Love?”
A Simple Question with a Complex Answer
What is love? That’s a question everyone has asked for a lifetime. Many lifetimes.
Growing up, we are taught that love is what you see in the movies, on television or even in advertising. It’s the perfect family, great jobs, beautiful homes and money to buy anything you want. It’s a place where everyone is happy and healthy and the world is at peace and perfect.
Well, if we wait for every single person we know to be happy and healthy and we wait until the world is at peace and perfect, we would never find love. Would we? What many don’t realize is that Love (with the capital L) is so much more than anything we are ever told or anything we even see. I remember growing up as a child and cutting out those little “LOVE IS” cartoons from the newspaper and I would think “Yes, that’s the kind of love I want.”
But as I grew older and gained more experience, I realized that life itself changes our definitions of love. Love is physical and can be material, but it is also emotional, spiritual, at times complicated and messy. For me, my definitions of love – and yes, plural because I have many -- went from the little newspaper cartoons of yesterday to the real life and real loves of today. For more, I find love in a quiet moment moment watching a sunset, in the hugs and an “I love you” from my adult child before she leaves for the day. I find love in a simple “Good morning” text message filled with heart emojis. I feel love when I come home to a clean house and a cooked meal. This – to me – is love.
Love is life with the good, the bad and everything in between. Experiencing everything with a spouse, a life partner and family, by your side to support and encourage you to find joy in life and all you do and all the little moments. As a mom to a son who is now in heaven, I have feel love that is forever and forever changed. And I treasure the moments here on earth with family and friends. Love is the thoughts and memories I cherish – not just of the life of my son but in the lives of everyone around me that I hold dear.
Love – just like life –is what you make it.
The heart often gets the credit for the place where all love is held. But I don’t believe all love is held in our hearts. I believe we keep love in our souls.