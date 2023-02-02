Reader Commentary
Love and Race: An Unlikely Partnership
A juxtaposition of two current realities of our times
By MANDELA ECHEFU
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
As a person of color, when I permit some brain cells to fully contemplate the month of February, I generally come up with a bit of a head scratcher – stick with me.
In this month we celebrate Love, as well as Black History month. Two things – concepts which seek to highlight commitment, beauty, growth, heritage and many other positive adjectives inherently worth celebrating, however, in all reality these are two very messy concepts for which some could argue celebration is premature.
Obviously, there is a spectrum to love - from the trivial love easily tossed around today, like the feeling one has for his favorite band or taco truck to a more romantic love, one that is built, nurtured and experienced between romantic partners over time. There is a saying by African elders that a flame that starts out too quickly destroys and fades out, but a love that starts slowly from embers warms those who seat around it. In the celebration of love, it is important to acknowledge that there are few things messier than true love. This love must be tested, those who hold it must accept to lay bare their hearts, be vulnerable to the possibility of getting hurt, alas, many do.
These feelings and vulnerabilities extend to places and things as well. And all love is defined differently based on our own unique life experiences. For instance, I love the smell of gasoline in the air, because it takes me back to my childhood and the sounds and sights of Nigeria, with this nostalgia comes a dense of melancholy, I dare say, sadness as well.
True love does rise for the ashes (with work) and is restored purer and stronger.
In the same vein, as we contemplate black history month, it may be prudent to first understand the intent of this month. Black History month is a month when we remember important people and events in the African diaspora. There is a difference between remembering this and celebrating progress (not that they are mutually exclusive). We must accept that there is still a lot of work to be done. As has occurred for generations, that which was new is old, and will be new again. The tales of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, confederate statues and many of the talking points of months ago has faded into history until it doesn’t again. It often amazes me that there are people still alive today who remember a time when they were not allowed to go to the movies with a White person, or recreate in a state park, or use the same entrance. I think we must remember that up until the 1950s this still existed and was in reality – common place. Relatively speaking, that was not a long time ago, so yes, there is still work to be done, but it starts with us as individuals.
One of my favorite verses from the Bible comes from Corinthians. “And now these three remain Faith, Hope and Love, but the greatest of these is love”. Just like when in love, we as a people have to be vulnerable and start to make changes in our little corners of this world, we must extend grace to the blind spots of others, because we all have them. We must be willing to be open to have candid, difficult situations. It is undeniable that progress is occurring, and we must acknowledge the typical non-linear trajectory of change.
Neither falling in love nor racial equality happens linearly, sometimes one takes one step back in order to take two forward, but in the end, ground is being covered for the good.
Happy Valentine month and Black History month.