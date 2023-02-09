Good Life
Love Is a Many Splendored Thing!
May You Find Love and Laughter Along the Way…
By C.J. CANGIANELLI
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
“What is love? Oh, baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me no more.”
Did you just sing that? I bet my friends who went clubbing in the 80's and 90's did.
But seriously, why is it that so many people associate love with hurt? Or inevitable heartbreak. Maybe we are watching too many Hallmark or Oxygen movies. February is – after all - the month of hearts and smooches. Let’s take a look at what a loving connection looks like to some of our local friends.
“Communication is huge. I tell people that not only do couples need to love each other, they need to like one another! My husband is my favorite part of the day. He puts a smile on my face and make me laugh constantly. We've been together 25 years.”
Amy Vanmeter May
“Communication, honesty, passion, and laughter. It’s what has gotten us through the last six years and will get us through the next 50+!”
Danielle Weimer
“Lots of laughter.”
Tammy Whetstone
“Communication and accountability.”
Holly Renee Redman
“"Friendship. Laughter. Compassion. Support. At the end of our days we can both look back (hopefully) and say we were best friends. All of the other things are that- just things. When times are tough, we are each other’s rock. When times are good, we celebrate success. We are never jealous of the other; we understand we are different people with different desires and yet always support our friend and know when the day ends we have the ability to disagree, to fail, and to succeed because we know this one person will always be there. I couldn’t love her more for being my person. I’m proud every day to call her my best friend and my wife.”
Michael Broadwater
“Making time for one another but also giving space when needed. Being friends and never being afraid to talk about anything.”
Tammy Fraley
“Just enjoy life with each other. You never know what's going to happen.”
Karrie Koch-Ziler
“Be best friends, respect, honesty and taking time out of your busy life to make time for each other.”
Shannon Sprenkle
“Communication and respect! If you can’t talk things out it only becomes harder. I try really hard even when I'm having a crap-tastic day not to let it trickle onto others! I also make sure he hears ‘I love you’ every day – even when I’m mad. And laugh! Find a reason to laugh together every day! Laughter breeds happiness even through the tough times.”
Lori Harold Johnson
“I think it's spending relaxing time together. Making each other a priority. Going to dinner or on walks just the two of you. Touching, hugging, holding hands. Being a priority to the other.”
Jeff Hedrick
“Honesty , loyalty, trust and communication.”
Trey Flippin
“Honesty. Full communication. No keeping secrets. Knowing your partner's love languages, and treating each other with kindness and respect.”
Whitney O’Haver
“Trust, respect, communication, support and laughing off the small stuff.”
Tina Laudato
“Learn the phrase ‘Yes, Dear’”
Annette Kennedy-Peer
Can you see that certain themes emerged? Communication, respect, honesty, laughter, and making the relationship a priority, even when we are crazy busy. So, how does your love life measure up? The good thing is that you have the ability and the power to do whatever work will make your relationships better. Talk it out, read books, or schedule an appointment with a counselor.
This Valentine’s Day, I wish you a love that brings a smile to your face, a fire to your soul, and the comfort that you've found your person.