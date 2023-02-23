We have decided upon publication to reveal the name of the Phantom Gourmet writer -- kept secret in the print edition but here online, we thought we'd give the writers credit so readers will check out the online version to see who to credit -- or blame -- for the restaurant review. In this case, it was our very own Allegany Magazine correspondent, Sidney Thomas, who paid a visit to the Beach Club in Frostburg!
Life’s a Beach
Feelin’ a Little ‘Nauti in Frostburg
The Beach Club of Frostburg is a charming nautical themed restaurant and bar combo conveniently located only a few steps from the Frostburg State University (FSU) campus.
At the Beach Club, appropriately self-described as, “Our beach in the mountains,” customers can hang out on the outside deck, sip a deliciously fruity umbrella drink, and literally dip their toes in the sand.
“I thought about opening a theme styled restaurant and I was already familiar with Frostburg as I own other properties in the area,” said Glenn Hall, owner of the Beach Club. “I purchased the property and the sand was already there from the previous owner. Our spot had a beach concept so we kept the sand. It was a perfect fit.”
During the winter months – and let’s face it -- in Frostburg that is 9 out of 12 months of the year -- the outside deck is converted into a toasty fire pit area ideal for making S’mores and enjoying hot chocolate on chilly Mountain City nights.
Hall was a successful business consultant and financier, but he didn’t know the particulars of the food industry. So he connected with someone who did.
“I made a deal with my partner, Chris Stewart,” said Hall. “I had no restaurant experience while Chris had over 30 years in the trade, including serving as Executive Manager at the Bedford Springs Resort overseeing the restaurants.”
Before making his name as a restauranteur, Stewart was a local sports legend known for his heroics at Allegany High School as a football, basketball and track star. He played football on scholarship at Bethune Cookman University in Florida, and was inducted into the Allegany High School Hall of Fame.
Stewart stepped in and adapted his prowess on the playing field to a commercial kitchen, developing an extensive food and drink menu, but also remaining true to his original “Margaritaville meets Jamaica” tropical concept.
But what you want to know about is the food. Amiright? The Tiki Chicken Tenders are breaded in-house with the Beach Club secret seasoning blend. The Islander Burger is their signature ground beef served on a brioche bun and topped with grilled pineapple (we can debate whether it should go on a pizza another time), teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese and wasabi mayo.
A staple for any self respecting Marylander, there is a crab cake on the menu here as well. The crab cake sandwich is crafted Maryland style – you know what that means – Old Bay, Baby! -- with golden brown lump crab and topped with house made tartar sauce.
The drink menu features refreshing alcoholic and what professional mixologists call “virgin” beverages. The Bob Marley is definitely the star of the show. Ya’ man! It’s a frozen delicacy layered with strawberry and mango daquiri mixes and then topped with blue curacao. Looking for a social media moment? The highly “Instagrammable” concoction is pleasing to the tastebuds and the eye. Their skilled bartenders also excel in creating classic bar drinks like the Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian, Hurricane, Mojito and Caribbean Rum Punch. Seaglass is the house wine company for the Beach Club and they have a complete variety and range of flavors to pair with your menu selection.
In addition to the great tropical dishes the Americana fare also impresses. The juicy hand-cut New York Strip Steak topped with Bourbon BBQ Glazed Shrimp are a fan favorite. Sweet potato fries are delightfully dusted with brown sugar and served with maple dipping sauce on the side, and their hot wings may just be the best in the area.
The fish tacos are extremely popular. Served fried or grilled upon request and topped with mango salsa and lime crema. The grilled shrimp tacos are equally delectable – seasoned to perfection and topped with shredded red cabbage for a fresh crunch.
“Our tacos are a big seller but every item on the menu has its own flair,” Hall says with enthusiasm. “A good indication is our 4.8 Facebook rating. After all, a restaurant is simply about the food and the service, and our patrons obviously love us. We were faced with the Covid pandemic three months after opening but our loyal customers supported us.”
The cuisine definitely attracts a devoted clientele - usually a cozy mix of FSU undergrads, local families with little ones in tow, or millennial couples out for dinner and a drink.
And every day at the Beach Club is a noteworthy event. Monday and Tuesday feature menu specials with reduced prices. Thursday is karaoke and open mic night. Wednesday and Saturday nights are student nights, and weekends often have musical entertainment.
Check out their Facebook page for weekly schedule changes and daily specials. And then just chill ‘Mon. After all, when you’re here, you’re at the beach!
- Sidney Thomas
Know any local restaurants you could recommend for a "Phantom" visit? let us know! And you never know -- that customer at your restaurant could be there reviewing your business for us!