Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Amare Rashad Kennedy
How would we know you? Everyone usually knows me from playing sports in this area over the years
What makes Allegany County home? Allegany County home to me is because mostly if not all my family lives close by or in the county.
Any words you live by? “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice” because you never know what someone is going through.
What are two words that describe you? Kind and Funny