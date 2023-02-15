Allegany Magazine
2023 Influential People of Color
Aryana Briner
How would we know you? I am from Allegany County, Maryland where I performed in musical theatre since the age of five. I have held several local titles in the Miss America Organizations as Miss Mountain City’s Outstanding Teen in 2017, Miss Appalachia’s Outstanding Teen 2018 and Miss Frostburg 2020. I have also sung the national anthem at Heritage Days and the Frostburg Derby Day. Last year, I was crowned the 2022 U.S. American Miss in its very first pageant held in Florida. And I was on the cover of Allegany Magazine’s 35 Under 35 edition last August.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? My grandma still lives there, and there is nothing that feels like home more than Grandma’s house, but also, I would say the people and the community that they continue to build. I was very active and was fortunate to have excellent role models like Amy Davis, owner of Frostburg Dance Academy. While dancing there, I met Ms. Ticia, who runs the Frostburg Bridges Program. Then there is Amy Leasure and Teresa Whetzel, who sponsor local titles within the Miss America Organization, and Ms. Lindsay, with the Gordon-Roberts House at the time, who helped me pull off my Prince & Princess Tea Fundraisers. I also fell in love with musical theater while performing with all the talented kids at the time under the direction of Ms. Becky and Ms. Kim with Front & Centre Stage. It is impossible to mention everyone because there are just so many, but I hope I am continuing to make everyone proud as I continue my journey beyond the hills. I have always felt so much love from the community, and since home is truly where the heart is, all these special people and fabulous memories make Allegany County feel like home.