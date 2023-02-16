Allegany Magazine’s
2023 Most Influential People of Color
Ashon Cofield
How would our readers know or recognize you? If you follow local sports/athletes, you would know me from my boxing achievements in the West Virginia area. I am a recently turned Professional Boxer. Prior to turning professional, I won three WV Toughman Contest Titles as well as an Amateur Boxing Title for New Line Championship Boxing in WV. I train and occasionally teach Functional Striking at B.C. Jiu Jitsu in Cumberland. I also work as a Network Administrator for IBM which I would assume 0 people know me for. Sometimes you don’t discern the impact you have on people, but with my actions and words, I always try to motivate and support people in everything that they do. It’s possible that the things I do have an impact on the people in this city and that means the world to me.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I’ll start this by saying that growing up , all I planned to do was to move out of Cumberland because the life I had envisioned for myself didn’t seem possible here because all I ever heard growing up is that to make anything of yourself you would have to move to a place with better opportunities. As I began to grow older, my priorities and goals matured as well. I love my hometown and I couldn’t be more happy to say that I am still a resident here. Despite what I was told growing up, I have done quite well for myself in this area and I want to continue to do so. I want to raise a wonderful family here and give back to the city and the people of this city who are in need. I found that rather than turning my back on the city and deeming it as a lost cause that I would do everything in my power to support the city and the great people here. Cumberland feels like home because it seems impossible that any other place would suit me so well.