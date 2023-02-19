Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Bishop Kenneth W. Watkins, Sr.
How would we know you? Senior Pastor of Souls Won Outreach Cathedral, Cumberland (17 years). NAACP member. K&S Autos (wholesaler). Retired Verso employee (almost 42 years at one location). Former Minister of Music at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Cumberland. Founding member of gospel recording group, Souls Won Ministries. The oldest of 5. Father, Grandfather, godfather, Spiritual Father. Husband of Shannon (almost 24 years).
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? Allegany County has the potential to become (and already is, in a lot of ways) a place where dreams come true. There's a lot of love and support in the community, and a great place for ministry, business, and to raise a family.
Any words you live by? Favorite Scripture: “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you.” Matthew 6:33
What two words best describe you? Kind and Generous
Photo of Bishop Kenneth and Shannon Watkins by John A. Bone/John Bone Photography for Allegany Magazine. 2023