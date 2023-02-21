Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Brooklyne Noel
How would we know you? Throughout high school I was involved in many clubs and organizations, and I have always been a huge advocate for serving our community. In 2021-2022 I served as Allegany County's Student Member of the Board of Education, providing a link between the students of Allegany County and the Board. I also served on the Executive Board for ACASC (Allegany County Association of Student Councils) and was active in planning Student Council events for students in Allegany County. I am an 8-time Recognized Carson Scholar for my academic achievements and community service. My senior year I was the President of Fort Hill High's National Art Honors Society and National Social Studies Honors Society, the Vice-President of Fort Hill's Student Council and National Honor Society, and was the Concertmaster for the school's orchestra. Outside of the classroom I was a three-sport athlete and received multiple athletic awards. I was a 4- year Varsity starter in both basketball and volleyball, and I was named both Area Player of the Year in Volleyball. I also ran track all four years and am a two-time State Champion and have earned 6 State medals during my three years of state-level competition. I now am attending Duke University.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? Allegany County is home to so much charm and character; the beautiful scenic mountains and rivers, the friendly faces behind local businesses, the sense of community. All of these qualities and more make Allegany County such a lovely place to be, and it's been home to many of my favorite moments.
Any words you live by? Follow your dreams! Go after every opportunity.
What two words best describe you? Ambitious, thoughtful