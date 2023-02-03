Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Don Redman
“It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing…..doo ah, doo ah, doo ah”
Donald Matthew “Don” Redman, affectionately known as the “Little Giant of Jazz,” was born in Piedmont WV and went on to become one of the greatest musicians, composers and band leaders in jazz history. He is considered by music historians to be the founder of Big Band Swing style jazz. Redman wrote and arranged music for Count Basie, Eubie Blake, Cab Calloway, Jimmy Dorsey, Pearl Bailey, Duke Ellington and other legendary figures.
The Redman family was extraordinarily musical. His father was a noted music teacher and his mother was a talented vocalist. Young Don began playing the trumpet at age three, joined his first band at age six and by the time he was 12 could play every wind instrument as well as the piano. He was the uncle of saxophonist Dewey Redman, and the great-uncle of contemporary saxophonist Joshua Redman and trumpeter Carlos Redman. Don’s brother Lewis, led a band in Cumberland for many years.
Redman attended and graduated from Storer College, an historically black college, in Harper’s Ferry, WV from 1916 -1920. He also studied advanced music theory at the prestigious Boston Conservatory in Massachusetts.
After college Redman joined a succession of popular bands, Billy Page’s Broadway Syncopaters, The Fletcher Henderson Orchestra and McKinney’s Cotton Pickers. He played the clarinet and saxophone, but also began writing and arranging the music they performed.
According to Greg Poppleton, a singer and authority on 1920-30’s music, Redman became famous for composing sophisticated and complex arrangements.
“A trademark of Redman’s arrangements was the band playing harmony under written solos,” Poppleton explains. “He played brass and reed sections off each other in a call-response pattern, having one section punctuate the figures of another, and moved the melody around different orchestral sections and soloists. This innovative Swing sound forms the basis of much big band jazz writing.”
Redman was hailed as the “Little Genius” because of his short stature – he was 5-foot-4 – and his prodigious contributions to jazz music. His musical stylings influenced other band leaders and they often emulated his intricate and cutting-edge arrangements.
He eventually formed his own band in 1931, The Don Redman Orchestra, and held lengthy residencies at famed New York jazz nightclubs like Connie’s Inn and Club Zanzibar. His band also toured regularly in Europe.
Redman was prolific musician and broke several important barriers during his career. He was the first black bandleader to have his own radio show and his band was featured on a CBS television series.
Redman’s Orchestra performed together for almost a decade before he decided to disband the group and pursue lucrative freelance opportunities. Throughout the 1940’s he worked with Count Basie, he arranged and recorded with Louis Armstrong, and was the musical director of Pearl Bailey’s band.
In 1957, Redman re-assembled his band and recorded the critically acclaimed albums the Don Redman All-Stars Vol. 1 and 2 and Don Redman and his Orchestra at the Swing Cats Ball.
Redman rarely played in public during the later years of his life but he continued to write and create music until he passed away in November of 1964.
Redman never received the true recognition he deserved while he was alive but his legacy lives on through posthumous honors such as the Don Redman Heritage Award, presented every year by the Harpers Ferry Historical Association and the Jefferson County NAACP to an outstanding jazz artist based on their contributions to music, humanity and dignity that illuminate the spirit of Don Redman. He was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2009.