Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Geno Frazier
How would we know you? I've performed locally as a hip-hop artist for more than 20 years, releasing three solo albums and playing in bands such as Midnight:30 and Heroes for Higher. Also, if you had jury duty over the last 10-plus years, I'm most likely the guy who wouldn’t let you out of it.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? Growing up in Allegany County, you learn how to make things work in an often overlooked and underrepresented part of the state and the country. Living life as an underdog becomes a badge of honor. Overcoming the unique obstacles facing Mountain Maryland instills character and a sense of pride in the hard work that's required to carve out a successful life. Wherever I may roam, Allegany County will always be my home.
Any words you live by? Be ready when opportunity presents itself; don’t hesitate to make your move.
What two words best describe you? “Short King”