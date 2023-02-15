Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Jay Crawford
Jay Crawford is the energetic and charismatic lead singer of Jaded, one of the top bands in Western Maryland. He’s a naturally gifted front man with the ability to captivate audiences from the very first note.
Crawford remembers when he was growing up music was always a family affair, “My entire family sings,” he recalls. “Grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, everyone. My mother Angela Smith even released a record locally in the 1970’s.”
Crawford’s family-nurtured talent is evident every time he steps on the stage. His swashbuckling performances and killer vocals allow the band to authentically play almost any musical genre, seamlessly flowing from raucous party anthems to punk rock hits to R&B classics.
“Jaded is the brain child of Jennifer Brown, our drummer,” said Crawford. “She put together a group of like-minded musicians she's played or worked with through the years. Her approach was to be a party band and find the fun music from the grunge era from the 90s.”
But music is only one part of Jay Crawford’s life. He is also passionate about sports and in his spare time has coached Dapper Dan Baseball for over ten years, youth soccer for nine years and even coached church league basketball for a couple of years.
Crawford made a positive impact on the lives of many young people but he especially cherished the time he spent coaching his own children.
“Baseball was the bond between me and my kids,” Crawford says. “Soccer is a big family tradition too. Both sports hold an equally special place in our hearts.”
- Sidney Thomas