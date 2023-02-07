Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Kenny Weedon
How would we “know you?” I help out with Royal Rangers boys group at Central Assembly, Announcer for Cumberland Saints Pee Wee football, Announcer and DJ for Ty Johnson's football skills camp, and at my barbershop – Cuttz of Encouragement – where we give free haircuts for many outreaches.
For the last nine years, I have been volunteering on human resource day for the department of social services cutting hair for the homeless, City Reach's Back to School Bash and community events, South Penn, West Side, and the Jefferson School. I am proud to say I am a sponsor for many organizations: Cumberland Saints Peewee Football team, Ty Johnson’s football skills camp, Tri-state Blazers Semi-professional Basketball team, Mineral County Little League All Star Team, Western Maryland Fusion Girls Softball Team, Cuttz of Encouragement Adult Flag football Team, Roman Run along with The Muddy Buddy Run at Central Assembly, Alliance Travel Football Team.
What makes Allegany County special? When I first moved here five years ago, I was living a totally different lifestyle and making all the wrong choices. Here is where I gave my life to God and from that point on have made many positive changes for me and my family. Allegany County is also where I found a very influential Pastor, the last Pastor Alfred Deas. Through him, my grandmother, and of course God, I found my purpose which has brought me to where I am today which is with a beautiful family and a very successful business. Through the support of all my church families, Metropolitan A.M.E church, Ministry Of Encouragement of Maryland, Central Assembly of All Nations, and City Reach Ministry of Cumberland, as well as all the members of this community I know am proud to call Allegany County my home place!
Any words you live by? Let Go and Let God
Photography by Cathy Heffner for Allegany Magazine. 2023