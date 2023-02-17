Allegany Magazine’s Second
Most Influential People of Color
Letica Ann Shelton
How would you know me? There are many different ways to know me for I wear a many hats in my community. I have a big family and friends person. I am the owner of the Frostburg Bridge Program whom my Partner and I ran together with Tausha Smith until her untimely passing on March 3, 2022. My heart was broken. She was not just a coworker but she was also my cousin, my little sister, and a friend. Bridge stands for Building Responsible Individuals in a Daily Growing Environment. I have been working in the educational field of childcare with children ranging in age from two years to 6th grade since 1990. I belong to Dickerson AME Church of Frostburg. There, I serve on many boards. My faith means a lot to me. I would not have gotten through a lot of things without my faith, in my Lord as my Savior. I am also a member and instructor with the Frosrtburg Dance Academy with owner and instructor Amy Davis. I also serve on the kitchen staff of Camp Hope.
What makes Allegany County Special? The love. It’s a small area to others, but there is plenty to do but close enough to the “Big City” if you wish to travel. You take the good, and the not so good, and the love and supporting each other, or helping one another, and you call it home. I was born on Maryland Day but not in Maryland and so I was destined to be here.
Any words you live by? Treat others as you would like to be treated. Praise the Lord for what He takes you through. We all have to walk through the storm of life, and it's not easy but I hang on to God's unchanging hand, and I know it's going to be all right.