Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Micheal Harris
How would we “know” you? I’m the owner of Pepper in a Bottle in Downtown Cumberland. Since the day I opened business has been good. The little shop I started as a part time venture has quickly become a full-time adventure and I am very thankful to the city and the community for supporting my dream!
What is something about you people should know? Hot sauce is for a lot more than just hot wings. Honestly, I would rather people try the sauce in the shop and tell me what they prefer as opposed to making the purchase and going home and not liking it. I have over 50 flavors and I have never had a customer leave without finding one they like.
Micheal Harris was previously featured in the December 2022 ‘Food and Drink’ edition of Allegany Magazine where a much longer version of his story can be found.