Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Miss Toto
Raised in Cumberland, Miss Toto aka Rock Evan and aka the Bodybuilding Barbie, now lives in Chicago. She is billed as a shark tagging, bodybuilding, international DJ and drag sensation. Outside of being a sensationally fabulous famous drag performer, she has taken her passion for philanthropy to raise more than $50,000 for the Black Lives Matter Movement and was “home” last June as the headliner for Cumberland’s Fifth Annual Pride Festival.
How would people “know” you? I was born in Los Angeles and moved to Cumberland when I was two. My parents do still live there. I actually started out going to Humpty Dumpty. Remember that? I loved Mrs. Llewellyn. And one of my friends from Humpty Dumpty is still one of my best friends to this day. I graduated from Fort Hill High School. I won’t say what year because I started lying about my age two years ago.
Do you remember the first time you performed in drag? The first time I did drag as an adult was in college. I was in a gay fraternity and friends of mine and I did it. I only did it for fun once a semester. I was finishing my degree and I met a group of drag queens who were doing it and here we are.
What do you think is the greatest challenge for young LGBTQ people today?
Just growing up and knowing they can be themselves. You look at laws like in Florida where they don’t even want you to say the word gay. That is so ridiculous. And actually dangerous. I think people fear what they don’t know. So I would tell young people just be you and once people get to know you, they won’t be so ignorant or scared. Being queer in a small town is difficult enough. We need to make it easier for kids to be who they are, not harder. Kids are pressured enough. We need to let kids be who they are and let them figure some things out for themselves. Remember it’s not the oppressed’s obligation to educate the oppressor. Life is a journey and we’re all on our own journey.
What advice would the you of today have for the 10-year old you?
I would sit that kid down and say “Girl, hang in there. Everything is going to work itself out.” Everything I have done in life has led me to where I am today. Every little thing adds on to the next. So I would say “You are doing what you need to do. Nothing is ever easy. Life is full of speed bumps and when you feel like you are going off track, realize you’re on the track you need to be on.”
Do you still consider Allegany County “home?” You know what’s funny. There was a point in time when I used to call Cumberland home. Now I refer to it as my parents’ home. It’s not to take away with being raised there. But where I came into my own was in Miami and so I feel like Miami is my chosen hometown. But I do get back to Cumberland when I can. I was just there in May for a drag show and then in June for Cumberland Pride.
Photo credits: Sarah Gaglione, DragFiles, Stephen Koch and Eric Magnussen