Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Emma J. Watkins
Editor’s Note: Mrs. Watkins turned 88 years old on January 26 of this year. We wish her the happiest and healthiest of many more years to come!
How would we know you? Member of Souls Won Ministries and Lead Ministry Mother of Souls Won Outreach Cathedral, Cumberland. Gospel recording artist. Musician. Visionary for SWOC's annual prayer conference (11 years). Former Evangelist at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Cumberland. Mother of five. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Spiritual Mother. Encourager. Widowed.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? The nice people and the ministry opportunities.
Any words you live by? Hebrews 12:13: "And make straight paths for your feet..." and Proverbs 4:7: "...and with all thy getting, get understanding."
What two words best describe you? Faithful and prayer warrior