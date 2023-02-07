Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Norman “Spence” Spencer
Norman “Spence” Spencer has dedicated most of his adult life to leading and mentoring young people as a youth football coach and administrator.
Spencer was born and raised in Paw Paw, WV and later lived in Hagerstown as a teenager. He played football for N. Hagerstown High School and eventually moved again to Cumberland where he graduated from Fort Hill.
His introduction to youth sports was serving as assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Cumberland Reds Football C Team. That first year was challenging, but ultimately successful, and the team ended the season as Youth League Super Bowl champions.
Spencer continued coaching for several more years as head coach of the Reds, and assumed more responsibility within the club each season. He eventually took charge of the entire organization, which was renamed the Cumberland Cardinals.
Spencer sacrifices many hours of his personal life to the various duties of a coach. He coordinates team schedules, prepares practice fields, announces games, sells snacks at the concession stand, and sometimes even serves as the team DJ. He regularly drives to pick-up kids who don’t have reliable transportation. He had to purchase a van because he couldn’t fit everyone in his car.
A few years ago Spencer noticed that Western Maryland was the only part of the state that didn’t have a youth travel football program. With the help of other parents and coaches (Troy Sponaugle, Mike Allen, Wes Ours, Willie Hawley) he created the Maryland Terps Travel team. The idea was so successful other local coaches assembled their own teams.
Spencer still loves coaching and is in his 3rd year as Vice-President of the Tri-State Pee Wee Football League. He is also still involved with travel football and co-founded of the Western Maryland Elite, an all-star level youth team that competes with other top programs throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.