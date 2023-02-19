Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Pastor Shannon Crawley-Watkins
How would we know you? Pastor of Souls Won Outreach Cathedral, Cumberland (17 years). NAACP member. Former Worship Leader, Trustee, and Sunday School Superintendent at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Cumberland. Founding member of gospel recording group, Souls Won Ministries. The only child. Mother of Shekinah Shantel (11). Godmother, Spiritual Mother. Wife of Kenneth (almost 24 years). MOPs Mentor (Mothers of Preschoolers of Central Assembly of God). Life/Health Insurance Agent in seven states, and Financial Literacy Advocate (14 years). Former Family Advocate for HRDC, Inc. Former Elementary Music Resource Teacher at Lighthouse Christian Academy.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? There's a lot of love and support in the community, and it's a great place for ministry, business, and to raise a family. Folks I have met over the years have become like family...even my doctors are the best, ever!
Any words you live by? Favorite Scripture: “All things work together for good for those that love God, and to those who are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28
What two words best describe you? Multi-talented and outgoing