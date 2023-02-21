Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Patience McMillan
How would we know you? I am an Addiction Counselor. I educate people about the disease concepts of addiction. I help people who struggle with addiction to identify their triggers, so they are aware and avoid their triggers to prevent illicit usage. I help people with wanting to change their behaviors and to better their life for the future. I help children get their parents back. I also was a volunteer firefighter for Frostburg Fire Department. I enjoy giving back to my community and volunteering for different events as often as I can. I am teaching my children the importance of giving back. Last summer, I was one of the assistant coaches for Frostburg Cougars Cheerleading. I enjoyed it!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am family and goal oriented. I have my Associates Degree in Criminal Justice and General Studies. I also have my Bachelor of Science in Psychology with Addictions and Child and Family. I continued with my education and obtain more degrees, so I can provide more for my children. I also create different desserts and have my own dessert page called Chocolate Creations! I enjoy creating desserts in my free time.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is where I was enrolled for school, attended my first school dance, went on my first date, learned how to drive a car, gave birth to my children, and obtain my college degrees. Allegany County has taught me to appreciate the little things in life. Allegany County has some kind and caring people that are willing to help anyone in need. I have always enjoyed our scenery and the mountains. Allegany County is home to my children and me -- and will always be.