Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Ray Blowe
Ray Blowe has always impressed upon his daughters, Amia and Shyann, the importance of hard work and giving back to the community. And doesn’t just talk about doing it, he actually does it.
Ray regularly contributes to charitable causes and activities, often personally coordinating and financing the event. He organizes an annual summertime cookout for senior citizens and a food drive during the holiday season. He also pitches in to help with other community events like the Memorial Day and Labor Day picnics and the NAACP Juneteenth Festival.
Blowe, a Bishop Walsh High School graduate, has an entrepreneurial spirit. He collaborated with a few friends in 2013 and opened the Chicken Shack restaurant and carry out in South Cumberland. After closing the restaurant, Blowe began working at ACT Personnel agency and was praised for his expertise and dependability. He was recognized for his dedication with the Employee of the Year award in 2014.
He is currently employed by the Fairstead Management Company as maintenance supervisor and helps oversee their residential properties. Blowe’s latest business venture is opening the L2 Bar and Grill on N. Mechanic Street. He envisions L2 as a welcoming neighborhood eatery where locals can get together for high quality food, drink and good conversation.