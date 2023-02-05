Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Sam Walker II
Sam Walker II was part of the group that basically saved the Allegany NAACP. At some point during the 1960's the local NAACP had fallen on hard times.
Sam, Juanita Cage Lewis and a few others came together and re-organized. If it were not for them the Allegany NAACP may not even exist today. Sam is still very active in local charities and always willing to support events in the Black community. (Side note: his great-grandson was just born - Sam Walker V)
The Allegany County Branch of the NAACP was founded in the 1930’s by a coalition of Black community leaders that included Samuel Denson, David Gates, John Wormack, James Sanker, Miss Annie Mae Erwin, and Martin L. Erwin Sr.
According to the book Hidden Stories, Distant Voices, among the specific goals of the local NAACP were, “Construction of a community center, improved treatment by the newspapers, better race relations and opening a nursery school for working mothers.”
To this day, Sam Walker II regularly donates his time and participates in charitable activities like the Annual Holiday Food Drive organized by Jerome Younger and Rick Wolford. The foundation that he helped establish in the 1970’s continued to be a torch carried with honor by the leadership of Allegany County NAACP Branch #7007.