Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Simeon Younger-El
How would we know you? I’m a Cumberland native. Most people know me from sports in the area as a semi-pro football player (retired) and more so now as a coach for Braddock Middle School (D2) as well as the 9U coach for the Tri-State Alliance. I’m also an advocate for justice in which I have been involved in some fashion with helping promote, speaking and participating in justice rallies here in Cumberland. All of this while maintaining a job at Glass Services of Cumberland where I’ve been employed for nearly six years as a Glazier and window tinter. After serving nearly 25 years of my life in prison for many reasons I have completely committed myself to being an influential presence in as many children’s lives as possible with the hopes of keeping them from having to go through what I have as a human being!
Why is Allegany County home? Allegany County and Cumberland are home for me simply because I Love Cumberland! I tattooed Queencity on my stomach some years ago because that’s how connected I am to this community!
Any words you live by? “Without the strength to endure the crisis, one will not see the opportunity within. It is within the process of endurance that opportunity reveals itself”…Hindu Maxim
What two words best describe you? Difference maker