Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Influential People of Color
Sonya Cooper Lathrop
How would we know you? First, from the Ali Ghan Shrine Temple. A predominantly male organization; women are there to support their husbands as they move up the organizational ladder of leadership. My husband Mark Lathrop volunteered in four offices until becoming the CEO/Potentate of the Ali Ghan Shrine for the entire year of 2022. We are the first interracial couple, and I was the first-Black Lady in the history of the organization, since their organization was chartered in 1925. “We Hit the Ground Running” to ignite the philanthropy that the Shriners are known for, which is to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? In October 1993 I moved back to Cumberland from Los Angeles, CA to raise my 15-month-old child Rock, aka “Miss Toto” because it was always a safe place to live, and my immediate family resided here. I knew my parents, John and Jo-Jacqueline Cooper, aunts, uncles, and cousins would help me raise Rock in a loving, nurturing healthy environment. Then I met my husband Mark two years after I returned to Cumberland. He was the “icing on the cake” that solidified my stay in Allegany County.
Photography by Karen Morgan/Karen Morgan Photography for Allegany Magazine. 2023
Ms. Cooper was most recently featured as one of our Most Fascinating People of the Year in our January 2023 edition.