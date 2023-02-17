Allegany Magazine’s Most Influential
People of Color
Sue Jones
We are often pushed to find heroes and “sheroes” inside our community . This is how the story of us gets lost. We forget the history makers right here in our hometown .The ones who make Black history and history in general every day.
One such remarkable woman is Mrs. Sue Jones. Mrs Sue (who as time grew I have come to call Aunt Sue) is this little ball of energy of a woman. I can remember watching her in awe as a child as she worked with the Octaivia Fisher missionary society at a Metropolitan African American Church. I would see her work hard with the local NAACP democratic clubs and much more. She would stand in a room full of white men and her voice would be heard and respected. I realize now that is what we call “black girl magic.” I would hear her at community and family events talking to the late Mary Lousie Pope-Jones, her sister in law (who sat on the board of education for years and made huge strides ) about politics and what the black community needed.
And then one day, I heard Mrs. Sue - this little tiny lady - announce she would be running for orphans court judge. And this firecracker ran for the orphans court judge for Allegany County and won! That's right at one point in time Allegany County had a sitting judge that was a black woman – Sue Jones. In fact, she remains the first and only! Aunt Sue not just as a member of my community but she has become my friend more than that family. This relationship has led to countless hours of oral history sessions about what it was like to be a black woman in this area.
I have asked her the obvious question many times. “What made you run for office?” and her answer is short and sweet. “Somebody had to do it.” Aunt Sue explained that she understood that the only way change was going to happen is if we stopped complaining about it and actually did something about it.
Born in Cumberland, she is the niece of the great Fulton Myers and has ties to the Davis family. Sue Jones attended attended Carver school until third grade. She remembers her experience of going to an integrated school as “traumatic.” After a move to Pittsburgh she returned to Cumberland and married and raised a family and then became involved in local politics and community groups.
Aunt Sue us now 80 and age has not stopped her from being that firecracker and working with the community . Last spring I had the opportunity to sit with Aunt Sue at the service in the Bethel AME church building before its relocation. She stood with tears and her eyes and explained to all of us that she had never even been to Garrett County. She was always taught never to go there and was so proud to see that in that moment things were changing and continue to change with race in Western Maryland.
- Tifani Fisher