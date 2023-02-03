Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Influential People of Color
Sukh Gates
Uniquely, one of the most influential people of color in Allegany County died 135 years ago – and her legacy is being preserved by another strong woman of color in Allegany County – the first is Jane Gates and the second is her descendant-by-marriage, Sukh Gates.
Sukh married into the Gates family; she is not a blood relative of the astonishing Jane. Yet Sukh’s perseverance and determination are what are keeping the Jane Gates heritage alive and thriving in Cumberland. Through these two women, (with the involvement of many others) the region is gaining an educational and cultural center which Sukh Gates hopes will bring enlightenment, learning and awareness to whole new generations of county residents.
“I was concerned with the number of school children who fall behind in their studies and are unable to remain at their grade level during their public education,” says Sukh. “There is some research that suggests testing scores for young children determine the number of prisons that may need to be built.”
Sukh’s husband, John, is a descendant of the force of nature that was Jane Gates. He is also a cousin to researchist, author, PBS producer and a key figure in the Obama “Beer Summit” – Henry Louis “Skip” Gates.
“John and I purchased 515 Greene Street in 2007, which was originally purchased by Jane Gates, John’s third great grandmother,” explains Sukh. “Jane Gates was an emancipated slave after the Civil War. The property has been standing for more than one hundred fifty-one years and may be the oldest African American residence in the City of Cumberland. Our goal is to have (the) city, state, (and) federal governments recognize 515 Greene Street as an African American Historical property. I believe the property should be an African American Historical Museum for Allegany County. The property would also be an excellent venue to share African American history in Western Maryland and to help elementary students who fall behind in their studies.”
Sukh Gates, like her husband’s ancestor, is a woman who gets things done. Over the years she has begun to restore the property, raising funds and awareness by enlisting the help of patrons, historians, educators, elected officials, and even her friends in the media. She is surrounded by a network of local folks eager and willing to become involved.
“The community has been very engaged with any event we have sponsored,” Sukh says, with gratitude and pride, “such as an archaeology dig in 2019 that was led by Susan Smith, our Board of Directors member, and other archaeologists who directed the general public and helped with tools for amateur exploration. The late Sherry Frick, Master Gardener with the University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Program, helped to establish the raised garden beds in the back of the property. She also helped to secure a grant through the Allegany County Food Council. A local Boy Scout troop (89) under the direction of their leaders, offered tremendous help with the garden. Last spring, West Side Elementary School students visited the garden at the Jane Gates House led by Junior Board member, Jordan Gates. Bob Powell, former resident of Cumberland, established a $100,000 academic scholarship at Allegany College of Maryland in the name of Jane Gates Heritage House. We were also presented an NAACP award for Historic Preservation of African American Property.”
Would it be cliché to say that all of this is a labor of love? Sukh Gates, a mover and shaker in the county gives it and receives it in return. She seeks to improve the lot of children in the region, and to further the general understanding of the history and struggles of people of color since the earliest days.
“Our experiences are enriched every day by the amount of the support and encouragement I receive from our community,” she affirms.
Right back at ya, Sukh!