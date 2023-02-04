Allegany Magazine’s Second Annual
Most Fascinating People of Color 2023
Tamela Frazier
How would we know you? I am the first African-American to win the title of Miss Allegany County. I was born and raised in Cumberland and I attended Fort Hill High School where I was a Sentinelette my freshman year and a cheerleader for the remaining three years. I earned my Bachelor of Science degree from Frostburg State University, where I majored in Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance, with a health fitness concentration, and minored in dance. I was active in the FSU Dance Company, earning the H.P.E.R.D. Department's Outstanding Senior Dancer Award. I was also active in theatre, earning a Best Supporting Actress Award in her first production.
I was sought out to play dance roles in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in Man of La Mancha at the Cumberland Summer Theatre. I competed in the Miss Cumberland Pageant, placing 3rd runner-up in 1992 and 1st runner-up in 1993. I won the Miss Allegany County title in 1994, where I became a pageant “triple threat” scoring highest in the interview, talent, and swimsuit categories. I continued my involvement in the Miss America system, volunteering as a member of the Board of Directors of the Miss Maryland Organization where I served as a Field Director, Assistant to the Producer, and Executive Director, Producer, and Choreographer of the Miss Maryland's Outstanding Teen Pageant.
I started teaching in the Frederick County Public School System in 1994. I spent 11 years at Frederick High School where I taught Health, Fitness and Aerobics, designed and implemented FCPS' first high school dance curriculum in which students could take dance as a Fine Arts Credit, founded and directed FHS' Cadet Dance Company, coached cheerleading, and choreographed the school musicals. I continued my teaching career at New Market Middle School where I have taught Physical Education and Health for 18 years. I was has sought by many Frederick dance studios and community organizations to teach jazz, lyrical and hip hop classes. I owned and operated a dance studio in Frederick and a women's fitness studio in Urbana.
Oh…and I was a member of the first Washington Wizards Dancers during the Washington Wizards 1997-1998 inaugural NBA season.
What is something about you people would be surprised to know? I am an advocate for health and fitness and breast cancer awareness. I use social media as a way to inspire others to live healthy lifestyles. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2022. Going public with my recent breast cancer journey was my way of giving a journey not of my choosing purpose; to inspire, bring awareness and educate. I've received many messages that confirm that what I am doing is working in the way I intended it to. One message was from a childhood friend from Cumberland who let me know that she went and got her mammogram that day, thanking me for sharing my journey and that it is making a difference. That's all I've ever wanted to do; make a difference.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? The picturesque beauty of the mountains and historic buildings, the small town atmosphere, the Friday Night Lights school and community spirit that stays a part of you no matter how old you are or how far away you live.
Any words you live by? If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.