The Exhaustion of Hope
Reconciling the Past * Blessing the Present * Educating the Future
There are voices carried by the cold winds in Garrett County. They are not loud but they are there.
If you stand in the spot -- quiet and contemplative -- for just long enough, you can almost hear what sounds at first like whistling and then humming and then voices of praise rising and falling.
These are appreciative thankful songs calling out to descendants from the ancestors who came before. The wind carries songs of rejoicing and of gratitude for a history finally being documented, a wrong having been righted, and a victory over time.
It's a chilly day in December when a typical Mountain Lake Park winter touches my face, softly beckoning me to stay and listen and learn of these sounds from the past that ascend and descend with the breeze at this once holy site sanctified years later by a branch of the family tree that never abandoned its roots.
And here I listen to the love song of a land carried in the wind. And here I learn of this special place. Garrett County’s first and only Black church will soon have a new home and new purpose that keeps with its history.
“I had lived here my entire life in Garrett County and one of the things I did know was that there actually at one time was a black AME church that stood but no one seemed to know what happened to it or where it was,” says Mountain Lake Park Mayor Don Sincell. For him, this unfolding story becomes personal. “There was a great exodus of the black community from Garrett County. And there are many stories and many rumors about why that happened but what it comes down to is that there was a time in Garrett County –and not that long ago -- here the black people were horribly persecuted just for choosing to live here.”
The story isn’t just personal but has a rooted connection for Allegany County NAACP President Tifani Fisher, one of the descendants of the community that worshipped at the AME Garrett County church – the church that one day suddenly seemed to disappear. Her relatives once owned vacation and even second and third homes here – in the 1920s and early 1930s – until a great racial push of hatred forced her family out.
“I was told growing up, I could never go back to Garrett County,” she says. “And I was told if I did visit, I’d better get my butt out of town before the sun went down. There is great beauty in these hills but there is also great hurt. We can begin to heal that hurt but we have to have tough conversations.”
Tifani’s ancestor Anna Mariah was the daughter of a mixed-race Black and Amish couple, she said, who came to what is now Garrett County from a plantation in Virginia. Anna Mariah was considered white in census counts until she married a Black man but prior to her marriage purchased a cottage in Oakland and a home in Fairmont, West Virginia.
While in Oakland, Anna Mariah had some of her nieces live with her, including Fisher’s great-grandmother Hattie. Hattie and the others joined their aunt in establishing “a community that had stores, a school, a church, love. They used each other’s skills and worked with each other.”
While they enjoyed harmony for a time, after being here awhile and building this community, there was a shift in the country that came into these mountains. That shift started with West Virginia becoming West Virginia and Garrett County becoming Garrett County instead of a part of Allegany County,” Tifani says. “They came in here and filled these mountains with hate. They pushed my ancestors out and growing up, I heard over and over again that we were not welcome in Garrett County and we should never go there.”
Hearing this visibly shakes and upsets Mayor Don Sincell.
“I was starting to believe that everything I was taught growing up was a lie,” he says.
Upon learning from Mountain Lake Park’s first elected woman of color to town council – Kate Smith – the location of the former AME church, the mayor paid the property a visit and talked to the owner. Reportedly, in 1935, the abandoned church house was moved to his family farm where he remembers his father using it as a blacksmith shop. He agreed to sell the building to the local government for a minimal amount and Mayor Sincell spearheaded efforts to not only buy the church but to dismantle it, restore it and rebuild it.
According to the book Oakland, Centennial History, 1849-1949 by Thekla Fundenberg Weeks:
“The 1800 census for those districts now forming what is Garrett County was a little over 1000 people. In what is now the Oakland and nearby areas, there were 898 whites and 87 ‘colored’ for a total of 985 people.” By 1949, the same book indicates there were no people of color living in Garrett County.
According to research undertaken by Gene C. Miller, the 1900 census identifies an African-American minister by the name of William H. Walker living in Oakland, along with his wife Virginia and mother-in-law. The name of the Oakland church is noted as being Bethel A.M.E., and an article appearing in the August 21, 1924 Baltimore Afro-American identifies the pastor as being the Reverend M.B. Simpson. Simpson also served the A.M.E. churches in Frostburg and Westernport, with all three being affiliated with the Baltimore District Conference of A.M.E.
The building was built by the Bethel AME congregation in the late 1890s and served local African Americans for nearly three decades. A general atmosphere of racism, coupled with economic hard times in the late 1920s, resulted in a major exodus of many people of color from the county, leading to the demise of the Bethel AME congregation. The empty building was ultimately purchased by Simon Swartzentruber of the Amish community and moved by Mr. Swartzentruber in 1935 to his farm in Pleasant Valley, where it was utilized as a blacksmith and harness shop for many decades.
According to Samuel Yoder, a Swartzentruber descendant who agreed to sell the structure to Mountain Lake Park, his grandfather never wanted the building to be moved out of Garrett County out of respect for the congregation that once worshipped in it.
Don says he only learned four years ago the actual location of the former Bethel AME church and he proposed to town council a plan to dismantle, improve, restore and relocate it to a permanent location. The Maryland Historic Trust and Community Legacy Program have provided significant grants to fund the project.
“We cannot change the past,” Sincell said. “However, it is extremely important that we do not try to ignore or cover up the unsavory behavior of earlier generations toward Black people and that we, as white people, realize and acknowledge that just by being white, there are certain advantages that we enjoy that our fellow citizens of color have unfairly not enjoyed, sadly to this very day.”
“I can’t wait for the church to be rebuilt and finally be here,” says Heidi Gardner, vice president of the local chapter of the NAACP and the organization’s historian and researcher. “It will be a presence and it will mean a lot to the descendants and to the ancestors. The ancestors can finally rest knowing what their descendants have accomplished. There is hope that comes from those ancestors but it’s an exhaustion of hope. The black community is exhausted with having to explain history over and over again and why this history is important and personal.”
On Saturday, June 25, of last year, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at Mountain Lake Park to commemorate what Mayor Sincell calls “a truly historic event.” And when that ground was broken, tears of joy were shed in abundance. NAACP Maryland State conference President Willie Flowers commended attendees for “using love as an organizing tool.”
“Everybody involved is an example of using love as an organizing tool — not just to be the vibration to inspire moving forward, but to cleanse what has happened in the past,” he said.
Mayor Sincell added that current plans are to make the building an extension of the Mountain Lake Park museum and to utilize it primarily for educational programming and special events. While the current goal is not to reestablish an active congregation, he said that the once-restored building could certainly be used for occasional special services, weddings, and baptisms.
“Education is wonderful,” adds Tifani Fisher. “But I don’t think it’s not just about education. It’s about communication. Fear and frustration and not talking to each other leads to a lot of hurt and then that hurt gets passed along – through the womb – into the next generation.”
Tifani says before the building was dismantled she and other family members had a chance to step inside.
“I felt the ancestors. I could see the Dickerson AME church in Cumberland. And I felt a little overwhelmed,” she says.
Before the building was secured to another sport for restoration, members of the Dickerson and Metropolitan AME churches in Cumberland held a church service at the former Garrett County AME sanctuary. The event was heavily attended.
“It had been empty for nearly 100 years when that service was held. It had been nearly a century since any songs or hymns were sung in that church,” says Don Sincell. “And so to feel that spirit of the church come back to life during that service, it was just thrilling.”
“We literally had church in what had become a shack and during that service, you forgot you were in a shack. It was our church,” says Tifani. “When it is rebuilt, it will be a place of connection and healing because there are still descendants of people who attended this church. And we want those descendants to feel like they can finally come home to and feel safe in Garrett County.”
