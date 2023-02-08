The Grown Up Valentine’s Box
Meet February’s Perfect Couple – Wine and Chocolates!
By KIMBERLI ROWLEY
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Aaahh….Valentine’s Day. That time of year when flower delivery drivers are working overtime, people suddenly remember what paper greeting cards are and the smell of Whitman’s chocolate samplers linger in the aisles of every grocery and department store. Some are heart-shaped, some are square. Some are red and some are pink…and some even have Baby Yoda on them, for goodness sake! Inside you may find truffles or caramel or nuts – who knows? But as someone said, “a box of chocolates is like life” – wait – reverse that…anyway, you never know what you’re going to get, right?
Before you start sticking your fingers in every piece and blaming it on your kids, make sure you check under the lid to see if they gifted you that handy map to sweetness! Did they? Success! Now before you settle down to snuggle with your honey and watch your favorite rom-com (I recommend When Harry Met Sally, by the way), let us not forget that nothing goes better with chocolate and rom-coms then wine! So…here is your handy map to pairing your favorite vino with your lucky pick from that heart-shaped treasure box!
First stop…white chocolate!
Because white chocolate has the lowest percentage of cacao, you want to pair it with something a little fuller-bodied and buttery. Look now further than Chardonnay! The nutty, rich characteristics of this classic white wine perfectly balance vanilla notes of the white chocolate. For citrus infused white chocolate, try a crisp Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio.
Kiss Me
If you prefer white wine to red, but aren’t crazy for white chocolate, no worries! You can pair Riesling with milk chocolate – Hershey Kisses come to mind. Riesling has a semi-sweet, light fruit character that will bring out the cacao notes in the chocolate without overpowering it.
Caramels, anyone?
If you like your chocolate filled with this sticky and tasty treat, crack open a bottle of Pinot Noir! This is a lighter red that lets the candy be the star and brings the flavor of the caramel out beautifully.
PB and Vino?
More of a peanut butter, lover? No problem – Pinot Noir is also quite harmonious with those heart-shaped Reese’s cups!
Come over to the Dark Side
As we get into the bolder wines, you will want to get out the dark chocolate. Pair these more decadent candies with bold reds like Sangiovese or Zinfandel. Those chocolate-covered cherries that are always in abundance go lovely with Cabernet Sauvignon – trust me, I didn’t care for them until I tried this pairing. I’ll never go back!
Dark chocolate truffles are perfect for wines with more peppery notes such as Syrah or Carmenere. Throw a little sea salt on the dark chocolate and sip a bold red Meritage – the two make a beautiful friendship…then settle back to watch a classic worthy of such a pairing…how about Casablanca? (See what I did there?) The possibilities are endless. Get creative – try new combos…have fun with it!
Be Decadent
But don’t forget the hallmark (oops! No pun intended) combination of this bubbly holiday – Champagne! Pair it with (what else?) milk chocolate-covered strawberries! “It brings out the flavor in the champagne.” Ten points to whoever knows which favorite rom-com that sage advice is from!
Cheers, Valentines!
Sidebar
"The Casablanca"
Here’s looking at you, Kim!
1 oz Hendricks Gin
1 oz Lemon Juice
4 oz of Sparkling Wine
Garnish with a Lemon Twist