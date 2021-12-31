Welcome to 2022
Continuing to Celebrate the Best of All of Us
It’s almost 2022.
It seems so far away and yet so recent that I was optimistically and with great positivity welcoming 2020 – the year of perfect vision. And then the world – indeed our world – yours and mine – went upside down. And over the nearly last two years, I think it is fair to say that individually as well as a community we have endured and endeavored and even persevered. Allegany County itself – let’s be honest – was a region dealing with a lot of stress to begin with – and then we suddenly found ourselves on the national news – a few times over – and not always for the best of reasons. In the last year alone, this area has been the subject of news stories that have ranged from serial killers on the loose to showing up on TMZ and Entertainment Tonight to then being mentioned by the Wall Street Journal as the number one infectious place in the entire nation for COVID and then on the CDC’s list for dead last for vaccinations.
But we were also in the news for a lot of incredible reasons too – we can claim the winners of the biggest Power Ball jackpot in history; we can claim a winner in the Great American Holiday Light Fight; we are home to the third runner up in the latest Hell’s Kitchen series; we have international record breaking swimmers and award winning writers; film makers, book authors, concert promoters, and even perhaps the real person who inspired a Norman Rockwell painting!
Yet, for all of that good news we could celebrate (and this issue does!), 2021 still seemed to be the year where everybody had something hateful, negative and divisive to say. Like you, I have read and continue to read all sorts of negative comments on social media about this area and people who live here. Allegany Magazine has always strived to be just the opposite of that. Our entire mission is and always has been to highlight what is good about choosing to call this area home – and to put into the spotlight the folks here who are making good things happen. Indeed, that is what this year-end “Fascinating People” edition is about.
The main reason I continue to do what I do is being able to write about what is good about living in Western Maryland. My job is to simply remind you that good things and great people still exist here – and sometimes in abundance.
Allegany Magazine is about to go into its 16th year. And suffice to say, I still enjoy my job. But I thought I might take up some space here in this column at the end of a very busy year to address some issues that still perplex me.
I don't personally own Allegany Magazine. I have had people address it as “Shane’s Magazine” and while that on face value is very flattering, it’s not true. I helped create it and I am the founding and current managing editor but I don't control every nuance of it. I am also only one of four people on a committee that selects the cover. I don’t have veto power. I do get a chance to present an argument on my favorite but I am sometimes overruled.
Also...not every dollar spent in ads goes into my personal bank account so I’d like to nip that rumor in the bud now too. In fact, a lot of our ad revenue goes right back into the community in the form of paying our local freelance writers and photographers. And yes, they get paid.
Being the managing editor means I get the fun of editing and curating each month what goes into the magazine. I am responsible for the editorial content and how the magazine flows. I fill up the magazine with the stories and photos that go into it. I organize writers and photographers and features. I sometimes do so three to six months in advance.
To be quite honest, over the last year to 20 months now, Allegany Magazine and even I have actually been attacked, threatened, harassed, and been the subject of some pretty awful gossip --not because of what has been in the magazine but was has not been. Since some folks believe this is personally my magazine, a handful of people like to think that I make all the editorial decisions based a personal whim. This is false.
A great story is a great story and a great photo is a great photo no matter how I might personally feel. I can promise you my opinion, politics, or religious beliefs bear no impact on the inclusion of any writer, any photographer, any story or any image in the magazine pages.
You want to know how to get your story or photo into this publication? Send it to me. It is literally just that darn easy. If you’ve never been in the magazine it’s probably because you haven’t send us anything to use. It's that simple. I promise. If you send it, I will use it.
I do admit I get a little defensive when someone calls it “my” magazine because it’s not. The magazine is “my job” but Allegany Magazine itself belongs to its readers. The subscribers and our readers call the shots! And you have for nearly 16 years. You truly have. You send in the stories, the photos and the suggestions. I'm just the lucky guy who puts a puzzle together every month and tries to make something nice for my community.
One of my favorite issues of Allegany Magazine has always been the one that showcases the area’s “Most Fascinating People.” So this year -- instead of our usual 15 or 20, we have 25 people we would like to bring to your attention – 25 people who represent this area beautifully – 25 people who by the very nature of who they are and what they do – represent our best potential for good.
Featured in our current December 2021 edition (but not for much longer -- look for January 2022 early next week!) our "Fascinating 25" this year are your neighbors, family members, friends, and former classmates. They are also your elected officials, local artists, civic organizers, athletes, actors, artists, musicians and physicians. All 25 are making a difference and making a change “for good.”
And all of them are making the “news” and making “headlines” for all the “best and brightest” reasons.
Happy New Year.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine