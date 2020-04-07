35 Ways to take a Break and De-Stress with Humor
Did you know that April is both National Humor Month and National Stress Awareness Month? Well now you do! What a great combination! Did you know laughter has medicinal benefits? Laughing can actually make you feel better. When you start to laugh, it doesn’t just lighten your load mentally, it actually induces physical changes in your body.
According to medical studies from the Journal of American Medicine, the Mayo Clinic, the National Institute of Health, and the Center for Disease Control (where I found a lot of this information), laughter …
• Enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.
• Decreases your blood pressure.
• Soothes tension.
• Relaxes your muscles.
• Exercises your core.
• Stimulates you circulation.
And that is just short term. Long term side effects of laughter is reported to:
• Improve your immune system.
• Fight stress
• Relieve pain.
• Improve your mood.
• Lessen depression and anxiety.
Are you afraid you may have underdeveloped sense of humor? No problem. Humor can be learned. In fact, developing or refining your sense of humor may be easier than you think. Find something everyday that makes you not just smile but laugh. Start by avoiding negativity on social media. Unfollow it and follow those friends who post things that are funny. Learn to laugh at yourself – when you forget where you left your glasses, when you realize when you get to work that your socks don’t match, look at your high school yearbooks or in your office. Keep funny movies, books, magazines or comedy videos on hand for when you need an added humor boost. Go to a comedy club!
I’m going to do something a little bit different this month and share with you my favorite books, TV shows, and movies that will make you LOL (no, Mom, that isn’t Love You Lots). It’s true that distractions can provide some relief from emotional distress -- at least temporarily. It is nice to get out of our own heads for a little bit.
Books
Life Is Short- Wear Your Party Pants by Loretta LaRoche
The Year Of Living Biblically by A.J. Jacobs
I Feel Bad About My Neck by Nora Ephron
Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers by Mary Roach
Janet Evanovich’s Stephanie Plum series beginning with One For The Money
Sue Grafton’s Alphabet Series beginning with A Is For Alibi
Honestly, I’ve read nearly everything by these six authors. You won’t be disappointed.
TV Shows
I Love Lucy
The Three Stooges- I love slapstick!
New Adventures of Old Christine
Seinfeld (Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a treasure)
Will & Grace
Night Court
Living Single
Sex And The City (I’m a Carrie)
The Mary Tyler Moore Show- paving the way
Murphy Brown
The Big Bang Theory
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
The Jeffersons- movin’ on up
Frasier
The Golden Girls (Back in St. Olaf…)
Cheers
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Yes, I love Larry David’s sense of humor)
Friends
In Living Color
As you can tell, I grew up in the 70’s and 80’s so many of my preferences come from those decades.
Movies
Death At A Funeral
Arsenic and Old Lace
My Favorite Wife- Cary Grant is the king of screwball comedies.
Abbott and Costello (all of them but my fave is when they meet Frankenstein)
Scary Movie (all of them) I love a good parody!
Bridesmaids- Cue Wilson Phillips’ Hold On
Vacation- Holiday Ro-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oad by Lindsey Buckingham
When Harry Met Sally
The Hangover (Bradley Cooper--- swoon)
Girls Trip
So there you have it. There’s 35 ideas to entertain you for a couple hours. With the ability to stream shows and movies and download books, you are never without options for finding a satisfying funny distraction. I hope there are some new suggestions for you to check out. Put the kiddos to bed, turn off the phone, make a cup of hot tea, and take some time for yourself. Don’t laugh too loudly though, you don’t want to wake anyone.
It’s true that when you laugh the world laughs with you. Laughter does your body good.
Make it a habit to spend time with friends who make you laugh. And then return the favor by sharing funny stories or jokes with those around you.
Try not to laugh at the expense of others though. Some forms of humor just aren’t appropriate. And laughter with bad timing is a bad idea. Not everything is “funny.” But finding things that make you giggle can be good for you. Laughter is the best medicine – and that’s no laughing matter. Try it.
Editor's Note: The April printed version of Allegany Magazine was going to press just as our community and our state began to deal with COVID-19. Please continue to maintain practicing social distancing and safety measures to "flatten" the curve and stop the spread of the virus. But we still think CJ's advice to find humor -- especially now -- certainly applies.