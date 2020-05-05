Good Life
“If you want to leave your footsteps in the sands of time, you better wear your work boots.”
Pearls of Wisdom… what is the best advice your mother ever gave you?
Mothers are full of wisdom. My own tells me to take care of myself and get plenty of rest on the regular. With Mother’s Day occurring this month and all the celebrations of gratitude that holiday includes, I asked some folks to tell me the best piece of advice their own mothers ever gave them.
“Our 92 year old grandmother, Virginia Minshall, died on February 29th. She would tell all of us, ‘Put on your smile and go.’”
Jennifer L. Rosedale
“My mom, Josephine McGann Meyers always told me to treat everyone good because God created all people equal.”
Mary Anne Mertz
“My mother, Lucille Green Mertz, always said that as long as you have your health, you have everything.”
John Mertz
“After going through a particularly invasive surgery, my mom came daily to help me shower...sometimes, getting in the shower with me. When she saw how anxious I would become, she said, ‘Just think, in a month, this will be a memory.’ Those words have carried me through many of life’s challenges. Love you Momma, Paula Jo Friend.”
Brenda Ann Friend
“My mom, Donna Bolyard, who passed away almost 23 years ago always said to spread your wings and fly and think happy thoughts. Whenever I am let down by friends, boyfriends, or whomever, her voice is still with me.”
Susan Bolyard
- “My mother Diana Eversole always told my sisters and I to make sure we had our own bank accounts and things in our names, to always have a job, and maintain our independence so that we never would have to rely on anyone else to take care of us.”
Allison Drew
“My Aunt, Irene Mitchell Tanner, told me that when your mother dies, you lose the only person in your life who will ever love you unconditionally. And she was right.”
Cynthia Hinkle
“My granny, Myrtle Merritt, who turned 103 this past March said to me, ‘I love you like my own. We don’t always like family, but we love them.”
Lisa Humbertson
“Edith Taylor lived to be 114 and she always said ‘You will never be prepared for your future if you don’t know your history.’”
Tifani Fisher
“Beverly Rizer would always say if you lay with dirty dogs you will get fleas lol. So true.”
Lena Bridges
“My grandmother, Lillian Porter, told me years ago ‘don't kick someone’s ass today if you might have to kiss it tomorrow.”
Becky Powell
“Written in my baby book - If wisdom’s ways you wisely seek, five things observe with care - of whom you speak, to whom you speak and how and when and where.”
Becky McClarran
“Go to college and find a good career so you don't have to depend on anyone taking care of you.”
Sommer Lynn Skelley
“One day when you have your own child you will really understand how it feels to love, be loved, and hurt.”
Amanda Lancaster
“Be appreciative of what you have, so many have much less.”
Barb Martin Carpenter
“Never talk about or judge other's children, you don't know the path your own may travel.”
Emma Brashear
“To follow the Golden Rule... treat others as you would like to be treated.”
Judy Fitz
“Do for others and don’t expect anything in return and you will get it back 10 fold.”
Kimberly L Ridings
“Always treat others as you wish to be treated and be kind to everyone.”
Michael Foote
“Love the Lord Jesus Christ with all you Heart and Soul and Believe in His Name. Love your Neighbor as yourself.”
Rebecca A Klipstein
“No one is gonna take up for but you so speak up.”
Ronda Emerick-Baker
“You can do anything you set your mind to - maybe not right away but if you really want it, it will happen.”
Pat Divelbliss
“Find a signature scent and wear it every day. One day, someone will smell your cologne and think of you.”
Martii Simpson
“If you want to leave your footsteps in the sands of time, you better wear your work boots.”
Alan Stullenbarger
“You are who you hang with.”
Erin-Ruth Natividad
“If you play with fire, you will get burnt!”
Tina Pope Green
“Don't start a fight, but don't back down from one, either.”
Ella Holly
“The difference between a good and a bad haircut is ten days.”
Brian White
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. And be careful what you ask for, you might get it.”
Steve Mason
“Save ten percent of everything you earn. Started doing it when I was a paperboy at eleven years old. She lived during the Great Depression. The best Mom ever, Shirley Emma Zumbrun.”
Champ Zumbrun
“Take an Advil and keep on going.”
Sheila Moore Lee