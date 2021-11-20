A Holiday Deferred
“Santa suffered through the 90 degree heat, giving personal greetings and gifts”
In October of 2020, we cancelled Christmas.
In December, because of COVID 19, we strongly missed each other. By March, we had rescheduled. So on June 26th, 2021, six months after our postponed holiday get-together, we celebrated Christmas.
The Proudfoot clan came from five states and gathered under the large tent in the backyard, relishing in the fact that there was no snow. The menu had changed from turkey and the trimmings to picnic fare, but the appetites remained in check.
In their small Mapleside bungalow in 1938, Del and Eleanor Proudfoot began the practice of a family celebration beginning at 2 o’clock on December 25th. It was a way for family to be together in one place. And as the family grew, our dad insisted that everyone eat at one table, not the usual “kids to the other room.” We moved our location from Cumberland to Frostburg to accommodate the expanding crowd.
All four siblings, Ellen, Linda, Del, and Gayle, had a part in planning our event, making it possible for relatives to play games, to participate in the jingle exchange, to sing Christmas carols and to pray for a better year. Kazoos, donated by Del, accompanied the crowd, and there were special spontaneous performances by The Four Brothers and by The Three Sisters.
On June 26th, it was most appropriate for Santa Claus to exercise his reindeer, find the Arnone residence on Shaw Street, and deliver gifts to all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren. On a hot and humid day, Santa suffered through the 90 degree heat, giving personal greetings and gifts. Everyone brought an ornament to place on the lighted Christmas tree, which would be donated later to a charitable organization. Green and red sugar cookies, Santa hats made from fruit, and tacky lighted necklaces centered the food table. The Kona ice truck, parked in the driveway, was a big hit with 20 flavors of snow cones for members of the clan and for children in the neighborhood.
Emcee Bryon Arnone awarded the ugly sweater plaque to his cousin, Aaron Morris. In this forever competitive family, winners were acknowledged for axe throwing, corn hole tossing, and wood carving. Snow balls, which had been frozen since January, were bowled down the driveway.Family, friendship, and fellowship endures. We invested in those principles on our Christmas Day.
By eight o’clock, most had dispersed to local hotels or for the return trip home, looking forward to the next Christmas celebration – in just six months – on December 25th. And they better be there by 2 o’clock.