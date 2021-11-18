“Christmas is magical for families, at least it should be. Bring back the magic, the wide-eyed wonderment”
For many years, as far back as I can remember, our family traditions have barely budged throughout the years. There have been Christmas Eve church services, opening one gift on Christmas Eve, getting up before the chickens on Christmas morning, family Christmas breakfasts, and a slew of other standard traditions.
There is a lot to be said about traditions that have been passed down through generations. In fact, it's a wonderful time of the year to reflect on family and all of the holidays of the past. It's part of who we are, and we all come to know exactly what we will do for the holidays - the same meals, the same desserts, the same Christmas movies, our favorite cookies, and the letters from Santa.
All of these traditions and family events have served our families well. We find comfort in the sameness, and we look forward to what has always been done.
I don’t know about you, but I want to keep a few of the standards we have come to know and love - but, I want to mix things up quite a bit this year.
Starting with the first day of November:
1) Purchase one small reading book for each grandchild for every Sunday of that month
2) Buy one item daily for a New Year’s food box, ending with a ham or turkey, and anonymously give it to someone we know who would love to fix a grand holiday dinner. We would literally take it to someone’s front door, with an anonymous New Year's card inside, and drop it off. Sometimes anonymity can be the best medicine.
I want to go Christmas caroling - outside on a street corner, in a nursing home, or a hospital or something similar. Of course, I don't want to go by myself. I'd love to round up family, neighbors, church folk and friends, and just sing. Singing makes the soul happy, and who cares if we're pitch perfect or not?
Once the book collection is done for each grandchild, the collections are wrapped, and the grandchild will come to Nana's house early Christmas Eve to open their boxes. Each child chooses one book, and we all will read, have hot cocoa and some cookies, and then kids are on their way back to the parents' houses.
On Christmas Eve, there will also be a box to open for each of my children and significant others, plus one for each grandchild. This box will include a new set of pajamas - their favorite kind of PJs!
This year, it's going to be about quality of family life during the holidays. We're going to spend time together in the kitchen. We're going to prepare simple meals, play Christmas music all December long, and we're going to bake cookies and brownies together. We'll all pitch in with prep, measuring, mixing, baking, cooling, and loading the dishwasher. Kitchen time will be made fun - without Nana stressing about perfection (as she is known to do).
Same goes with Christmas decorating. Everyone chips in, so that's settled. This year's theme will be blue and white, so outside and inside we twinkle all that is white and blue. Most of the family is on board, but the couple of "Scrooges" will just have to get with the program.
Once per week, we will all watch a Christmas movie, with popcorn and snacks, and then head straight to bed to get enough rest for school the next day. I'll promise the kids we won't have to always watch a Hallmark movie! We'll try to find classics, even an old black and white movie.
By the way, I already placed an order for a light falling snow, as well. We just have to have some snow! The first nighttime snow we get - guess what Nana and the grands are going to do? We're going to bundle up nice and warm, put on our boots, and take a walk together. Those spry littles of mine will have to slow down a tad so this old woman can venture out on that fresh-fallen snow.
When we come in from our walk, I'll heat up some homemade hot cocoa on the stove, and then toss in a few mini marshmallows in each mug. Then, we'll get on our PJs and sit by the fire for a few minutes until we warm up. To me, that sounds perfectly lovely.
Christmas is magical for families, at least it should be. Bring back the magic, the wide-eyed wonderment and that feeling most of us had when we were six years old. Let’s remember that excitement, and bring it right back where it belongs. In the home - where love and traditions, new and old, are everlasting. Let’s reach out and share the love and hope of the Christmas season.
