Do you hear what I hear?
The Sounds of Christmas
By ELLEN MCDANIEL-WEISSLER
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Some of the loveliest Carols of the holiday season are those found in American folklore, particularly the folklore of the Appalachians. In many cases these songs grew organically out of the culture of the region, but some, like those composed by famed folklorist John Jacob Niles, were written deliberately to embrace the spirit, the “feel” of Appalachian musical tradition. There are familiar airs here – Jesus, Jesus Rest Your Head, The Cherry Tree Carol – but a great many of the more obscure melodies deserve revival.
The Appalachian tradition intermingles with the African American cultural idiom, particularly the songs passed down from before Emancipation, when religious music was so tightly entwined with hope and a desperate longing for freedom. Many, like Go Tell It On The Mountain, have entered the mainstream canon.
The story of the Christ Child, born in poverty, who comes to set the enslaved free, resonates not only in African American culture but in the yearnings of the poor and uneducated peoples of the Appalachian region of late 19th and early 20th century America. As with most folk music, simple melodies, common lyrics (often gleaned from old English, Scottish, Irish or European folk traditions) and frequently a melancholy tone are common in these songs.
One of the most famous and popular of the folk songs of Christmas is the haunting I Wonder As I Wander. According to its “discoverer”, John Jacob Niles, in his unpublished autobiography: on July 16, 1933 his search for folk songs took him to Murphy, a small town in the Appalachian region of North Carolina. A group of evangelical proselytizers had been banished from the town by authorities, and were holding a fundraiser before their departure. Niles attended this outdoor event and recalls:
“A girl had stepped out to the edge of the little platform attached to the automobile. She began to sing. Her clothes were unbelievably dirty and ragged, and she, too, was unwashed. Her ash-blond hair hung down in long skeins...But, best of all, she was beautiful, and in her untutored way, she could sing. She smiled as she sang, smiled rather sadly, and sang only a single line of a song.” The child was named Annie Morgan, and Niles was so taken with the song that he paid her 25 cents per rendition to re-sing it seven times so that he could transcribe the song fragment. Later he would write that he left town with “three lines of verse, a garbled fragment of melodic material—and a magnificent idea". Legend has it that the troupe of banished evangelicals disappeared into the wilderness and were never seen again.
Be that as it may, Niles took the song fragment, completed the melody and lyrics on his own to suit the style of the bits sung to him by Annie Morgan, and published it in Songs of the Hill Folk in 1934. Written in the minor key, its melody seems to take in the sweep of the mountains, the lyrics reflect the bewildering mystery of a deity who would reach down to flawed humans and sacrifice his life on behalf of their undeserving selves.
“I wonder as I wander out under the sky,
How Jesus our Savior did come for to die
For poor ornery people like you and like I.
I wonder as I wander out under the sky.”
One of the most uplifting of carols in the African American tradition is the buoyant Rise Up, Shepherd, And Follow. Whether it predates Emancipation or not is unknown, though it is probable that it was handed down orally through several generations before it was published. Its first documented appearance was in text form only in a short story entitled “Christmas – Gifts” by Ruth McEnery Stuart in Lippincott’s Monthly Magazine (January-June 1891, 107). Writing in the vernacular attributed to African Americans of the Reconstruction Era, McEnery records the lyrics thus:
“Dey’s a star in de eas’ on Chris’mas morn,
Rise up, shepherd, and foller!
Hit’ll take yer ter de place whar de Saviour’s born,
Rise up, shepherd, and foller!”
The song was first published with its musical notation in The Southern Workman (January 1902, p. 122.) It is a rollicking, spirited piece which relates the Biblical story of the Nativity to the travails of Black people at the turn of the century; but it resonates with anyone searching for hope in a benighted world at Christmas time, which partly accounts for its popularity.
The Cherry Tree Carol descends to Appalachian folk tradition from England, appearing in the “N-Town Plays” in the Midlands around 1500. Its narrative dates back to the Gospel of Pseudo-Matthew, a fictional telling of the Nativity story written around 650 A.D. As it was orally passed down over literally hundreds of years, it has been incorporated into many folk traditions and has been altered in the telling.
The basic premise is that a pregnant Mary, craving cherries, asks Joseph to gather some for her. Discovering that his betrothed is with child, the outraged Joseph tells her to pick her own cherries. “Hearing” this, the unborn baby Jesus, from the womb, commands a cherry to tree to “bow low” so that Mary can reach it. This miracle stuns Joseph into realizing that Mary’s pregnancy is divinely created; he repents his harshness, asks Mary’s forgiveness, and actually converses with the unborn Jesus, asking when his natal day will be, to which Jesus responds “the sixth day of Januar’” – or what is today celebrated in the Christian calendar as Epiphany, commemorating the visit of the Magi and the day of Jesus’ baptism by John the Baptist.
As with many folk songs, the simple 4 line verse ends with a repetition of lines 3 and 4, and many traditions include as many as fifteen verses. Here are the first few:
“When Joseph was an old man,
An old man was he,
He married Virgin Mary
The Queen of Galilee.
Joseph and Mary walked
Through an orchard good,
There were cherries, there were berries,
As red as any blood.
Then Mary spoke to Joseph
So meek and so mild:
‘Joseph, gather me some cherries,
For I am with child.’
Then Joseph grew in anger,
In anger grew he,
‘Let the father of thy baby
Gather cherries for thee!’
Finally, a song written to sound like a spiritual, but actually penned by a white man in the 1930s and most memorably recorded by the immortal Mahalia Jackson: Sweet Little Jesus Boy.
Robert MacGimsey, a white composer who was raised by his African American caretakers on the traditional music of spirituals, wrote “Sweet Little Jesus Boy” in 1934. MacGimsey dedicated his creative life to preserving and celebrating Black spiritual music. He deliberately wrote Sweet Little Jesus Boy to sound like the tradition of orally passed-down songs, trying in this piece to present what he felt might be the words of an old black man looking back on a life of oppression, “standing off in the middle of a field just giving his heart to Jesus in the stillness.”
MacGimsey was inspired to write the song while walking through New York City on Christmas Eve. He passed many nightclubs and bars filled with intoxicated people who seemed to see Christmas as an excuse to get drunk, which led MacGimsey to wonder how the original Christmas story had gotten so “lost”. According to the devotional publication Our Daily Bread, he composed the song “...as an apology to Jesus,” its refrain repeatedly excusing human treatment of Jesus by saying “We didn’t know who you was.”
“Sweet little Jesus boy,
They made you be born in a manger.
Sweet little holy child
We didn't know who you was.
Didn't know you'd come to save us, Lord,
To take our sins away.
Our eyes was blind, we could not see;
We didn't know who you was.”
I confess, this song holds a special place in my heart. My mother, who had a voice like spun crystal, sang this song every Christmas Eve at our church for the last several years of her life. Mahalia Jackson rightfully owns this song – but in my heart, I hear Mother singing it, in her burgundy and cream choir robe, with the candles shimmering in their stands, the trees decorated and glittering, and the fairy lights outlining the Nativity Window, as her voice floats like a Christmas scent on the still midnight air.
“You have told us how,
And we are trying;
Master, you done showed us how
Even when you’s dying.
Just seems like we can't do right –
Look how we treated you!
But please, Sir, forgive us, Lord –
We didn't know it was you.
Sweet little Jesus boy,
Born a long time ago.
Sweet little holy child,
We didn't know who you was.”