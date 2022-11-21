This is My Grown-Up Christmas List
How to Holiday and Chill
By KIMBERLI ROWLEY
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Editor’s Note: The following article contains recipes that feature adult beverage. Please don’t read and drive. Allegany Magazine encourages all our readers to keep your merry in moderation.
It’s the festive time of the year and what could be more festive than a holiday libation? Or two? Or five? At least that will explain the wrapping paper and the uneven tree lights. But who cares? It’s the holiday season. And if old Scrooge can deal with having three spirits in one night, there’s nothing that says you can’t!
When the weather chills and the fireplace and a movie seem more appealing than leaving the house, that doesn’t mean you have to abandon happy hour! After all, what goes better with a heartwarming Christmas movie, pajamas and big bowl of popcorn then a tasty cocktail? Here are some tasty recipes to pair with our favorite holiday films!