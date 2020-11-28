Christmas on Arch Street
One Big Present and Two Little Ones
Growing up on Arch St. in South End produced memorable Christmas experiences for me.
Yes, we were poor and didn’t know it. My family did not own a car. We walked or took the bus wherever we went. Our house had no central heating system so blankets were our winter friends. Of course, during those hot days of summer (no air conditioning), we climbed the stairs to our bedroom at night to be greeted by a desert blast of hot air. My brother and I shared a bedroom and a bed and fought to position ourselves next to the one screened window for a breath of cooler air. We didn’t feel “underprivileged” because everyone in the neighborhood was the same. Our fathers were blue collar workers at “the plant” or another local factory. My dad was a laborer at the B&O Railroad. Our moms were housewives who stayed home. My mom took in laundry to make extra money and was teasingly known as ‘the washer woman” by the other kids.
However, at Christmas, any of those hardships seemed to disappear.
As we longingly looked at The Spiegel Catalog (before the Sears Wish Book) to fill our Christmas list, there were stick rules - We were allowed one “big present” and two “little” ones. I don’t remember what the qualifications were to fit that criteria – but wise enough never to overstep the boundaries or maybe nothing would show up!
We would always receive a box of chocolate covered cherries (didn’t have to even ask for that!) I guess that was a throwback to my parents’ childhood. There was also the basket of goodies from our church. I always assumed that they sent one to every kid. It wasn’t until later years that I realized only “certain ones” would get a basket.
But on Christmas morning, “the eagle flew high”. That “big present” would appear without fail. One year, it was a train set that actually rode around the track! Another year was a Robin Hood Castle with his merry men. A Jerry Mahoney Ventriloquist Doll topped the list as I grew older, followed by The Sneaky Pete Magic Set (somehow, I was going into show business). Leaving childhood and toys behind (I think I was 11), later years brought me a football uniform, the obligatory baseball glove, and as a teenager, a trombone.
Yes, these were special Christmas moments and memories for me. They must have been since I still have several of those presents that I saved from almost 60 years ago. And they are still cherished today as they were on those Christmas mornings.