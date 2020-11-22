dale ann howe holiday 1 .jpg
Photo Courtesy DaleAnn Howe

 Crackers for Christmas

  

I wanted to do something fun for my adult kids. Our family tradition is "popping" Christmas crackers. They get in a circle and sing a carol passing them around. Whatever cracker they have they pull it apart and see what’s inside.

There could be $50,$20,$10,$5 or even one dollar. 

They all say, “Come on, Big 50!”

Each cracker container also has a trinket and a different color crown, which they have to put on once their done.

They all love it but I love it more seeing how excited they still get over this family tradition.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video