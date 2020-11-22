Crackers for Christmas
I wanted to do something fun for my adult kids. Our family tradition is "popping" Christmas crackers. They get in a circle and sing a carol passing them around. Whatever cracker they have they pull it apart and see what’s inside.
There could be $50,$20,$10,$5 or even one dollar.
They all say, “Come on, Big 50!”
Each cracker container also has a trinket and a different color crown, which they have to put on once their done.
They all love it but I love it more seeing how excited they still get over this family tradition.