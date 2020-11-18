Our family is a little strange.
But we sure do have fun when we are together.
A jokester, a prankster, and a heck of a storyteller, our dad stood only five foot five, but was a marvelous, larger than life, beloved family man.
Our father told his children that my mother was his “precious sweetheart,” and the “love of his life.”
Mom and Dad had a beautiful relationship; one full of genuine love, laughter, pet names, and sweet little inside jokes. When Dad was diagnosed with dementia, lost his ability to communicate, Mom’s role as wife and caregiver became increasingly more difficult. When we finally made the tough decision to place Dad in a facility equipped to properly care for him, it seemed that the lively family we once had experienced a quiet void.
The year after he entered a nursing home, our family decided that in his honor, we needed to celebrate Christmas in a way that (much like our dad) was larger than life.
Although we all needed to laugh during this difficult time, we did it for Mom, to bring joy back to our Christmas celebrations.
The first year, we planned an ugly sweater contest, which included a white elephant gift exchange. The rules stated that each gift was to be purchased at Goodwill or a yard sale. That year, someone went home with a set of false teeth, purchased from a local yard sale!
Over the years, our themes have included Redneck Christmas, Cowboy Christmas, Pajama Party, Decade Day, and Famous Christmas Movie Characters.
The most recent, and the best theme thus far, was Christmas Prom, where we even crowned a king and queen. In recent years, Mom and Dad have both passed away, but we have committed to honor them by always celebrating Christmas as one big, crazy family.
As our family grows, it is our hope that for years to come, they will continue to hang onto the craziness, the laughter, and the love we share at Christmas!