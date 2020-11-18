Daddy’s Christmas Trains
“The train yard was looking better…we were still decorating the house too.”
Christmas in Tony and Estella Struntz's house started the day after Thanksgiving. There wasn't a “Shop to you Drop” on Friday. The merchants in Cumberland followed the holiday seasons and decorated their windows. Each holiday had its own time and place. Halloween was in October and costumes were made. No Christmas in July and Valentine's Day before the New Year turned. People actually gave thanks, before asking for more. Christmas was a magical celebration of the birth of the Jesus.
Their children Estella, Linda, Jeanne and Tony (Anton) and one dog named Laddie lived in the North end of Centre Street two doors down from the family business. In time our parents bought the business and it became Tony's.
For those who aren't aware a model train yard isn't a toy set. It is similar to the CSX yard on Industrial Blvd during its prime, but much smaller in scale. It even includes a Round house. It is built on a wooden platform in the layout designed by my Dad. Then the trusty drill is used to make holes for the wiring of the transformer, tracks nailed down, scenery painted and village added.
In the yard, the mountains, churches, houses, shops are made or bought. They need hands that will work gently and paint slowly. There was always a Christmas tree and a Nativity set on the platform.
The house on Centre St Daddy took at least 1/4 or more of the livingroom in order to build the platform on the floor for his model Lionel O gauge trains. The realistic models of engines were made of Diecast metal. There were numerous trains as in, passenger, freight, coal and of course caboose. Our father created the train yard as a hobby for himself, family and friends to enjoy. His father Joseph Struntz, from Frostburg, also had one in their Living Room.
Model train collectors keep their Lionel trains in boxes. Daddy shared his with his family and they became priceless. Daddy loved the entire process from buying the wood, creating the layout design, wiring the transformer, houses, mill, and city lights. Our mother went along with Daddy's trains and his moving of furniture in their joy of the Christmas season. The children (us) were not allowed to play with the trains.
The house on Centre became too small for our family so the decision was made to move to LaVale. Mom wanted space and she got it. I have a gut feeling when Daddy walked into the new house he envisioned his train yard long before their signature was on the contract.
The trains had different backdrops: corrugated fiber board in red brick, old sheets painted as the sky or the mountains. You could even buy a mountain scene for model trains. As we grew and Daddy’s ideas supersized, we learned to make paper-mache to build mountains, tunnels, creek beds and rivers. Then we would go looking for moss to make a more realistic yard. We colored sand for roadways and grass, painted streams, used cotton batting for mountains. The platform raised up from the floor and it was easier to wire and if needed one of us would crawl under. Daddy hooked up lights for the entire village to shine bright. Cumberland/Frostburg was coming to life in our house.
Estella remembers when she was 10 Daddy saying she was old enough to trim the tree on the platform. That was a privilege. The days were going fast and Christmas was ever so close. We weren't ready! We knew it was close as Mom bought the chocolates for guests.
The train yard was looking better, but not completed. We were still decorating the house, too.
Christmas Eve was when our real live tree went up. We would start to decorate it with lights, homemade or bought ornaments, popcorn and candy canes. Santa would somehow find time to finish the tree with tinsel, add chocolate ornaments and top it with a Star. Santa was always too generous and the excitement was huge.
Years came and went and as kids do, we grew up and moved away. Our parents’ heads turned white and the decision was made to downsize, as they say now. The trains were packed up and were moved to Ashbrook Ave in North End. It was a one level house just right for my parents, but it had a full finished basement. Going down the stairs the first time I am sure Daddy without saying a word knew where the train yard would find a forever home. Unlike in the past he could build the yard and it remain up indefinitely and upgrade as needed.
During this transition HO trains replaced Lionel in the yard. They were made more realistic in proportion and detail to “toy trains.” This meant a few shopping trips to Hobby Shop. And everything had to be built again. The churches, houses and villagers were kept and added too. It was fun to go and look at everything in one store instead of getting a box with a model in it.
The grandchildren all remember either watching the trains, running the trains with Granddad near, helping to paint, build, and retrieve if needed by standing in the middle of the platform. Cumberland came to life only in miniature and the grandchildren while riding about could see that it was real. There was a Fruit Bowl, a bakery, a church, an ice skating pond.
The final move was to Sunset Drive. Daddy wanted more yard area and to be on top of a mountain. The laundry area in the basement was huge so why waste the space. The platform went even higher and the village bigger. The train track went over more hills and through tunnels. Exciting. Mom had a few words, but Daddy won.
Oh yes there were squabbles along the way, but every family has those.
The train yard was packed up for its final journey in 1992 when Daddy passed away. We each selected items from the train yard. Although I do not have a train yard, I decorate shelves with the churches, houses and neighborhood scenes. In my mind it becomes a scenic overlook of a life and time long ago in Cumberland.
Our parents both died in the Christmas season (1992 for Daddy and 2001 for Mom). Although a sad time this made total sense to me as they wanted us to carry them in our hearts and continue Christmas.
As children we really didn't understand how important the trains were to our family. It was a gift far beyond a wrapped box. In the distance coming around the bend through the Narrows the train moves slowly. Do you hear it? Choo-Choo, Toot-Toot, Chooga-Chooga, Toot-toot, Jesus is born and Merry Christmas to all and to all a Good Night.