Deck the halls by loving the local…
Fa, la, la, la, la la, la Art
There is something wonderful about gifts. And giving gifts, and truth be told, getting a gift.
That’s why there’s so much commotion about them this time of year when folks are feeling festive. Sure, most of us can agree that simply buying things, or receiving them, doesn’t get to the heart of what the holidays are all about. And, a fair number of us are exhausted and uninspired at the prospect of purchasing another stack of gift cards to exchange like trading cards with relatives who “have everything.”
But, at their best, gifts are more than obligatory tokens. If unexpected, they are a reminder that despite all that is mundane, life can still delight and surprise us. If particularly thoughtful, they are poignant affirmations that our loved ones really know us, that they’ve thought about us while we were apart, and taken time to find something to charm or amuse us.
Especially for children, who have so little control over much of what happens in their lives, gifts represent giddy anticipation. Until they tear the wrapping, what lies beneath the paper and bows is a sort of Schrodinger’s cat of possibility—it simultaneously is and isn’t everything they’ve been dreaming about.
If you are in the right mind-set, a big part of the fun of gift-giving can be the search. Looking for an item that will make a loved one gasp, or laugh, or swoon is the best kind of treasure hunt. When that item is handmade and one-of-a-kind, the piece takes on an even more special quality.
This year, why not look to local artists right here at home in Allegany County – indeed in all of Mountain Maryland the surrounding areas -- for help finding that perfect gift. Our region is teeming with talent in everything from jewelry, wood work, sculpture, knitting, sewing, weaving, leather work, glass work, painting, photography, print making, furniture, soap and cosmetics, wreaths and centerpieces—all available right in our own backyard. Some artists have studios that are open to visitors, others have websites that feature their pieces for sale. Many of the artist members of the Allegany Arts Council can be found in an Artist Registry that can be viewed on our website at www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
To see a sampling of many artists’ work for sale in person, why not check out the Allegany Arts Council’s Very Merry Member Show & Holiday Market which will take place December 5-January 2 in its Saville and Schwab Galleries? Not only is it a beautiful display of handmade and artistic creations, but each of them is unique, one-of-a-kind even, representing the sorts of gifts we all want to receive. More than ever, we all need experience – and the Holiday Market won’t disappoint. You can count on the Allegany Arts Council to assemble a beautiful market of thoughtful gifts, festive décor, inspiring music, aromas, and all of the joy 2020 has hidden. Perhaps it is the time to celebrate – the end of one experience and the beginning of another.