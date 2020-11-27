“A Jolly Happy Soul”
Did you know Frosty the Snowman has a Keyser connection?
Revisiting the lyrical life of Jack E. Rollins
In 2011, Jack Walter E. Rollins -- master lyricist and co-composter of more than 500 songs – was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame. But of his 500 songs, you probably know one song this best – especially this time of year.
In 1950, Jack Walter E. Rollins co-wrote what would become three hits with Steve Nelson. One of them – “Prison Without Walls” would become a country western hit recorded by Eddy Arnold. The other two would iconic holiday earworms.
Recorded originally by Gene Autry, “Frosty the Snowman” and “Peter Cottontail” are perhaps the most popular children’s songs of all time, loved and sung by millions of people around the world. Many artists have recorded “Frosty the Snowman” over the last 66 years -- including the Beach Boys, Carpenters, Jackson 5, and Jimmy Durante.
If you want to get to know Jack Rollins, just look at the lively lyrics he wrote in his songs for children. Jack kept the gift of child-like wonder alive within him throughout his life. In 1952, Rollins and Nelson wrote yet another children’s classic tune, “Smokey the Bear,” one of the most popular forest conservation anthems of all time, sung around countless campfire programs. The U.S Forest Service’s ad campaign along with the song elevated Smokey Bear second only to Disney’s Mickey Mouse in popularity during the 1950’s and 1960’s.
And Rollins wrote lyrics to many children’s tunes, some maybe not quite as well known as “Frosty the Snowman,” but still great in their originality and youthful spirit, including: “Pokey – The Polka Dot Clown,” “Blue Tail - the Red Fox.” “The Candy Land Parade,” “Rubber Knuckle Sam, Leader of the Washboard Band,” “Floppy –The Bashful Puppy.” and “Who Puts the Cat Out When Papa’s Out of Town?”
Jack Rollins was born in 1906 in Scottsdale, Pennsylvania, about 49 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. He was one of a large family of siblings, consisting of several brothers and one sister, Hazel. He had one sister, Hazel Stanley and three bothers; Charles, John Mark, and Rev. Bernard M. Rollins Jack remained very close to his sister and brothers throughout his life. Family was very important to him.
In 1932, one of Jack’s brothers relocated to Keyser, West Virginia to serve as pastor at Keyser Church of the Brethren. His sister Hazel also came to live in Keyser. Hazel married Sheriff “Scratch “Stanley and together in 1957, the couple founded the Chat-N-Chew Restaurant across the Potomac River in Allegany County. Yes…the very same one!
One person recalls seeing Jack in Keyser and remembers him as a "little, jolly old man with a warm friendly smile. His eyes sparkled."
Before beginning his career as a full-time songwriter, Jack worked at various jobs between the ages of 18 and 40. He worked at a glass factory in Pittsburgh. During the Great Depression, he worked in a traveling carnival. Jack met his wife to be and her two children when the carnival traveled to Mount Vernon, New York. After marriage at the age of 26, Jack worked as baggage man at Penn Station in New York City.
All this time, Jack wrote lyrics and put them to the music of his day. He learned this skill of telling stories in rhyme as a child while helping his blind mother with house chores. They made up stories together as they cleaned house. Later that night, Jack converted the stories to rhymes and replaced words in popular melodies with his lyrics. From these humble beginnings, Jack developed an art form that became second nature to him. This skill later brought Jack respect from his professional peers as “master of the lyric.”
At the age of 40, never giving up on his dream to earn a living writing lyrics for songs, Jack decided to devote all his time and talent to songwriting. Dubonnet Music Publishing in New York soon thereafter contracted Jack to write lyrics to songs. With Perry Alexander, Jack wrote several songs, including one in 1948, called “Safe at Home,” a moving tribute to the passing of Babe Ruth. These songs soon brought Jack to the attention of Jean and Julian Auerbach of Hill and Range, Inc. in New York City. In late 1948, the Auerbach brothers signed Jack, paying him $3,000 a year to produce a minimum of one song a month. Jack Rollins, Eddy Arnold, Hank Snow, Don Robertson, Steve Nelson, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley were all part of the Hill and Range publishing family.
In the early 1950’s, after enjoying a mid-life triumph with songwriting success, Jack moved his family to Hollywood, California where he lived for fifteen years.
In 1954, Rollins collaborated with Don Robertson on “I Don’t Hurt Anymore,” recorded by Hank Snow. It was a huge hit where it stayed number one for twenty weeks and remained on the charts for forty-one weeks. Among those who later recorded the song were Dinah Washington, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Connie Francis, Martina McBride, and Willie Nelson.
Hank Snow’s opening act in 1954 was a young unknown performer named Elvis Presley. Hank Snow arranged for Elvis to play at the Grand Ole Opry. Snow introduced Elvis to Colonel Parker. Jack and Elvis struck up a friendship and even gambled together on one or two occasions in Las Vegas. At Christmas, Jack and Elvis exchanged cards and presents. On one of these holidays Elvis sent Jack Texas Longhorns as a gift with the purpose that someone would mount the huge horns on the grill of Rollins’ Cadillac.
Jack Rollins died in 1973 in Cincinnati. But he is interred at Queens Point Cemetery in Keyser, according to his wishes to be near family. His stepdaughter, Jean Busemeyer, said at the time of his passing that Jack received many awards from the music industry, but always took special pride how children responded to his songs. “He loved little children. He was always very, very fond of them.”