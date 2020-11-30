Fifteen Mile Creek
I remember of Christmas
the tree and the bells and the balls
and the tinsel all heaped up on
the needles and branches,
the shopping and Santa,
the wheezing old elf,
heaving and ho-hoing his way
into my first grade classroom,
all those straining holiday seasons
whirling away
in such aimless electronic incantations
Of late there are other Christmases
that I have begun to seek
in affectionate company,
other countries,
like the upper reaches
of Fifteen Mile Creek,
where it runs full and fast and clear,
and the white pines
climb up against the hill
on the other side,
like all the ageless greens of earth
lifting swiftly, softly, to the heavens
From the printed collection Native Tongue (Akinoga Press. 2019).
Reprinted with permission of the author.