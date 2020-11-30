Fifteen Mile Creek

I remember of Christmas

the tree and the bells and the balls

and the tinsel all heaped up on

the needles and branches,

the shopping and Santa,

the wheezing old elf,

heaving and ho-hoing his way

into my first grade classroom,

all those straining holiday seasons

whirling away

in such aimless electronic incantations

Of late there are other Christmases

that I have begun to seek

in affectionate company,

other countries,

like the upper reaches

of Fifteen Mile Creek,

where it runs full and fast and clear,

and the white pines

climb up against the hill

on the other side,

like all the ageless greens of earth

lifting swiftly, softly, to the heavens

From the printed collection Native Tongue (Akinoga Press. 2019).

Reprinted with permission of the author.

