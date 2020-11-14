From the Editor’s Desk
Getting What Counts:
Cody’s Christmas Card
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
I am well aware that it is November. But you wouldn’t know it by this issue would you? We’re already decked out for the holiday season. How does that old song go “we need a little Christmas…right this very minute….”
But you see, our year-end issue coming next month will feature our 20 Most Fascinating People for 2020 and our January 2021 is scheduled to be a special 15-year anniversary edition, and so if we were going to celebrate the holidays with you and bring you our annual keepsake treasury, it had to be now. We actually look forward to bringing this edition to you and celebrating the holidays with you here at home every year.
Besides, with the year we have been having, who doesn’t want to extend an early holiday welcome and all the excitement and optimism that comes with it?
I know it’s become almost a cliché to say there is a “magic” in the holidays but I believe it to be true. You see it in the faces of passers by, of elderly people catching snowflakes on their tongue, and of children sitting agitated at church on Christmas Eve.
Every year, on my birthday, my mother used to love to tell people how when I was born, the nuns in the hospital where I was born in Washington. D.C. were roaming the halls singing Christmas carols. Mom blamed them for my love of the holidays.
Over the last 15 holidays we have shared together with this holiday edition, I think I have told you every holiday memory I have that is precious or humorous or monumental. But one story still remains my favorite. I told it to you once before in printed form years ago – back in 2007 to be exact. But so much in my life has changed since then – and so much in the world has shifted even this year. I thought maybe it was time for a revisit – and a reminder – that the best ideas – the ones that are most hopeful, most beautiful, most shining and most pure – come from children.
One of my favorite holidays is one that happened 20 Decembers ago. It was the holiday season, 2000. My nephew, Cody, who is now 24 and married and living his own adult life of wishes, dreams and hopes, cringes when I tell this story so don’t tell him I repeated it to you. Cody and his wife, Kiersten, subscribe to this magazine so I am sure I will be hearing about it – probably via text.
In 2000, Cody was four. And upon hearing why the Christian community celebrates December 25, Cody smartly suggested we send a birthday card to heaven. Everyone else was getting a card that year, so why couldn’t the Birthday Boy Himself be sent a little note of appreciation? Ever the industriouis preschooler, Cody recommended we attach a postcard sized piece of paper – folded in half -- to a helium balloon (after all, how else would it get there?) and send the entire package off soaring.
But, the adults in his life – this one included – decided to improve upon this idea and make a bigger and grander presentation of this concept. This had to be a production with bells, whistles, parades, fanfare, pomp, pageantry and a big store bought greeting card with an inspirational verse inside – maybe something written by Helen Steiner Rice.
Cody, however, insisted that we at least personalize the card. We just couldn’t send something store bought up to the clouds. So we all wrote a little note. Cody, who couldn’t sign his own name at the time, simply signed it “XOXO.”
And so, on the eve of that holy day – the night of December 24 -- we attached this very heavy commercial card to the end of a helium balloon and went to the back deck wearing our heavy winter jackets to set the message afloat where it would soar into the sky and surely be welcomed by the good lord on His special day.
But because of the cold and the weight of the card, the balloon did not take flight. We released it and it simply fell back to the deck. We trimmed back some of the card and attempted to launch it again. But this time, the balloon just bounced a bit and then rolled around on the deck floor with the cold breeze.
By the time we had cut the card down to a size that didn’t anchor the balloon, the artwork and the pretty verse were gone. All that actually remained of the original American Greeting or Hallmark foiled wrap greeting was a small square of paper with “XOXO” scribbled by the hand of a child.
Then we watched as the little balloon cleared the trees in the backyard, caught the wind and disappeared. When all of the adults sighed our disappointment that the card had to be so severely edited, Cody didn’t seem to mind.
“That’s okay,” he said beaming. “He got what counted.”
For a moment, all the grown ups were quiet and then Cody’s mother, my sister – Teri—scooped him up into her arms and asked him for clarification.
“What do you mean he got what counted?” she asked.
“Well, He made the people who made the card and He told the people what to say in the card when they wrote it,” the four year old said. “He didn’t need anything else. He just needed to know we love Him.”
In the years that followed that incident, my parents have both passed away. And my sister has passed away. This year might be a good time to re-create that memory of 20 years ago, just to remind the folks who have left us over the years that we still love them. If you see me or my now 24-year old nephew on my back porch with a bouquet of balloons, you will know what is happening.
May we this holiday remember that our best gifts are not contained in commercial wrappings and fancy cards but in the truly heartfelt words we express to one another. No matter how you celebrate this upcoming magical season, my wish for you is that you too “get what counts.” May you send love up and be showered with it in return.
Indeed, may we all remember – this year and every other that we live -- that we don’t need “anything else” except to be reminded that we are loved.
Happy Holidays.