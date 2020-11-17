Good Life
Merry & Bright
This Holiday Season… how to stay connected
By C.J. CANGIANELLI
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
I like to clump November 1 to January 2 together to form “the holidays.” Maybe you do too. As soon as Halloween is over, it is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.
There is something magical about this time of year- leaves tumbling to the ground like little red and yellow acrobats, those first snow flurries swirling about our heads like pixie dust, chimneys spouting puffs of a woodsy scent that I associate with being warm and cozy.
For me, the holidays are about a feeling, not a date on the calendar.
It’s that beautiful, wonderful sense of belonging, or having a place and a purpose in this great big Universe.
November is the month when life seems to slow down a little bit, perhaps because evening comes earlier and we don’t have to rush about to so many activities. I like my time alone. I crave it, I actually prefer it.
Whether taking a walk in the woods on a crisp autumn morning or sitting by the window at twilight with a book in hand, it’s nice to relax and consider that I have a purpose and am made up of stardust, just like everybody else and everything else.
That may seem like a lot of “woo woo stuff” to you but it helps me to remember that I am an important part to keep the world turning until I am no longer living, then I will rise up and turn into something else the Universe needs. I enjoy feeling like a tiny speck on the map. We are all tiny specks, but we are all equally necessary.
Now, perhaps more than any time in our lives, it is imperative to reach out to others so they don’t feel so alone. We are seeing such an increase in anxiety and depression related to the pandemic, so many unknowns, and people are isolating to show they care for others so I’d expect this season that many of our neighbors that look forward to gatherings will be struggling.
I’ve assembled some suggestions for how you can do your part to ensure your neighbors feel loved and connected. Not just during this approaching holiday season but all the year.
1. Snail mail- Who wouldn’t smile getting a beautiful card with a lovely inscription? Or a hand-written letter saying how you motivated and inspired them? Think about who made a difference in your life and let them know. Include a photo of the two of you together or a gift certificate to their favorite store or restaurant. Remember when we used to actually mail Christmas cards?
2. Phone calls- Even though texting is quicker, it is still impersonal compared to an actual phone call. Call your cousin across the country or your favorite teacher who retired and lives down the street. Think about those who may be lonely or grieving. Ask how they are doing and offer to take them groceries or to their next doctor’s appointment. Most of all, tell them you care and are a phone call away.
3. Care packages- With online ordering and so much local talent, it is easy to put a gift basket together and send it out. Know a lady who deserves to get pampered? How about a basket of bath soaps or a gift certificate for a massage or mani/pedi? Have a man in your life loves reading about local history? There’s a book for that. Favorite sports team- how about enlarging a photo from the last game they attended? Someone who loves decorating? Plop some plump pumpkins on their porch. (say that three times real fast!)
4. Get them set up with Zoom or Facetime- There are many people out there who don’t have smart phones or computers to stay in touch and “see” their family so they are going to feel even more isolated than the rest of us. Plan a surprise so that all their family members are on at the same time and take your phone or tablet over to their house at the given time.
5. Ride by- Many of us are not entertaining in our homes due to the virus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pull into the driveway of a loved one and deliver a hot meal or drop off a package and chat with the window down for a few minutes.
Times are different now but with a little creativity and effort, you can make the holiday season brighter for those who live alone or in a nursing home or assisted living center, who have experienced a loss this year, or who are living with a serious physical or mental health condition.
Me? I don’t need a thing. I just want to know that those I care about feel connected. Now sit back with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy reading the rest of this magazine.
As the Goo Goo Doll’s song goes…” ‘Cause I don’t need boxes wrapped in strings and designer love and empty things, just a chance that maybe we’ll find better days.”
Happy Holidays!