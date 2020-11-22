Grandma's Kitchen
This picture was taken on Thanksgiving Day in 1980. I am the ten year old blonde. My older sister is handing me plates to set the table. My grandma is making sure everything is perfect. Grandma lived on Green St. in Frostburg. We all would eat together and help in the kitchen. I have always loved this picture that my aunt took. I’ve used it as a FB cover photo year after year on Thanksgiving. Many have commented that it looks like it’s from a magazine. Maybe it will finally make it in your magazine. I would love that. I miss my grandma. She died in 1982. I named my daughter after her. Her name is Lydia.